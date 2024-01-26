After Five Years on the Run, Goleta Maintenance Man Is Arrested for Child Sex Crimes

A Goleta maintenance man who fled to Mexico after being accused of sexually assaulting children at the apartment complex where he worked has been arrested, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office announced.

Gonzalo Gutierrez Cuevas, 60, fled the country in 2019 after learning he was being investigated, said Sheriff’s spokesperson Raquel Zick. Since then, “The Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshals, and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office worked hand-in-hand to find, detain, and extradite Gutierrez Cuevas,” she said.

Mexican authorities surrendered Gutierrez Cuevas to Santa Barbara officials on Thursday, and he was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail by late that evening. He faces eight felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 years old. No bail was set.

Gutierrez Cuevas worked as a maintenance technician at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Nectarine Avenue, Zick said. “Anyone with additional information or knowledge of other crimes, is encouraged to come forward with information and contact Detective Sosa at (805) 681-4150,” she said.