Eat Your Vegetables

Have you been thinking about becoming vegetarian or vegan, not just for your health but for the health of the planet? There are numerous well-researched benefits to plant-based diets. Studies show they are highly effective for healthy lasting weight loss, and reductions in blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels. Vegetarians have around half the rate of developing diabetes, and more than a third of the U.S. population is prediabetic. Some worry that they won’t have enough protein on a vegetarian or vegan diet, but nutritionists say a well-balanced plant diet provides enough essential amino acids and prevents protein deficiency.

In addition to improving health, vegetarian and vegan diets are good for the planet. A 2019 report in The Lancet found that eating more plant foods and fewer animal products is “vital for promoting the health of our planet. The report states that projections for the future show that ‘vegan and vegetarian diets were associated with the greatest reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions.’”

Many of us grew up eating hamburgers and hot dogs — and changing lifelong habits is difficult, so it’s easier to shift your diet in stages, first giving up red meat, with chicken or fish a day or two a week.

I’m considering making the shift to vegan. I have one or two “cheat days” a week, to gradually make the change and have a better chance of success. Already I’ve lost weight, have less heartburn, sleep better, and have more energy. But I often wondered where to dine out, so I asked my vegan coworker at EOPS (Extended Opportunity Programs and Services) Santa Barbara City College for some restaurant suggestions. Tim Baker has been vegan for more than 30 years and enthusiastically recommends his favorite vegan restaurants in the area, as well as his favorite dishes to order.

Rascal’s Owner Dalan Moreno with some of his all-vegan offerings | Photo: Courtesy

Tim’s first suggestion is Rascal’s (432 East Haley St.). He loves the vegan Mexican food and crunch wraps. Rascal’s recently made the list of top 25 vegan restaurants in the U.S. recommended by VegNews.com. Tim also enthusiastically recommends the vegan sandwiches at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches (1936 State St.), as well as the vegan sandwiches at South Coast Deli (10 E. Carrillo St.; 3534 State St.; and 185 S. Patterson Ave.). The Natural Café (361 Hitchcock Way; 6990 Market Place Dr., Goleta) has a large veggie menu, and outdoor seating in both Santa Barbara and Goleta. Tim can vouch for its vegan burgers and vegetables with tofu dishes.

The Blue Owl owner Nadia Ajlouni | Credit: Brian Kuhlmann (file)

Additionally, Tim recommends The Blue Owl (5 W. Canon Perdido St.). It’s open until late at night and has live music. He also recommends the Ah Juice Café (423 E. Haley St.) and Shang Hai (830 N. Milpas St.), which has a vegan menu. Flavor of India (3026 State St.) also has delicious vegan dishes and a large vegan menu.

In Ventura, Tim extols The Seed Ranger (2950 Johnson Dr.) for vegan comfort food. It’s 100 percent vegan and even features vegan sushi. His favorites are the BBQ bacon cheeseburger, the fish and chips, pancakes, and vegan milkshakes. They also have a 100 percent plant-based catering menu.

For a special date night, try the all-vegan Oliver’s (1198 Coast Village Rd.) in Montecito. If you arrive early for their 5 p.m. opening, you can watch the sunset from their magical heated outdoor dining area and feel blessed to be living on the California coast. The food is delicious, and the pad thai is filled with lots of crunchy veggies.

Here’s to happy, healthy, and earth-friendly dining out in 2024. Give it a try; even slowly shifting to a vegetarian or vegan diet will benefit your health and the planet’s!

Deborah Cooke is an EOPS writing tutor at Santa Barbara City College. A version of this story was first published in an SBCC Channels Zine titled How do you envision our environmental future? See TheChannels.org.