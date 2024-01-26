Hachi is a very charming boy who is playful, sweet, calm, loyal and gorgeous. He is an Akita about two years old, 86 lbs., and walks like a pro on leash. Hachi is good around other dogs and could live nicely with other dogs when properly introduced. He loves people and would love to be your next best friend for life!! Call to meet Hachi today!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Hachi and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.