Bathroom Explodes in Lompoc Early Monday Morning 

A bathroom exploded in a Lompoc apartment building early Monday morning, causing seven residents to vacate their homes, the city fire department stated. One person was injured.

Reports of an explosion and subsequent fire in a ground-floor unit were called in at 2 a.m. on Monday. Seven fire crews from Lompoc, Santa Barbara County, and Vandenberg Space Force Base responded to an apartment at 828 North G Street. The residents were outside when first responders drove up, and smoke was seeping from the apartment. Battalion Chief Scott Nunez stated the firefighters had a “quick knockdown” of the small bathroom fire. One “civilian” was injured, according to Lompoc Fire’s press release, and taken to Marian Hospital. The displaced residents were put in contact with emergency housing services, Nunez said.

While the bathroom saw the most damage, Nunez said the explosion caused interior and exterior walls to shift off of the building’s foundation. He said they did not yet know the cause of the explosion and that an investigation is ongoing.