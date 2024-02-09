Author-Go-Round Gives Santa Barbara County Students a Look Behind the Cover

Before Wednesday, February 7, Isla Vista Elementary 5th grader Arwa Hegazy had never seen an author in real life. That day, however, she got to meet four, and learn about the creative processes behind their published works.

Hegazy was one of more than 400 students in grades 5th through 8th who got a behind-the-cover look into writing and illustrating during the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s 54th annual Author-Go-Round. “I’m feeling really inspired,” she said.

“It gives them a window into what could be,” explained Rhonda Redkey, a librarian at Kellogg School. “They learn that creating is not something instantaneous, but it’s something I can do now, something that can grow with me.”

Through meeting the different local authors, listening to how they craft stories, and learning about the trial-and-error process of publishing a book, the students recognize that authors and illustrators are average people, just like them. Like Hegazy, they may even leave feeling inspired to find their own voice through storytelling.

Author Anita Perez Ferguson. | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Education Office

“I heard from one of the authors how she was never able to finish a book, and I can, like, totally relate to that, because I’ve tried to write books and I can never finish,” said 5th grader Hannah Klemann. “She told us you have to just keep trying, and finish one part, and then another, until you have something to be proud of and feel accomplished.”

Students rotated between author stations, meeting writers such as Anita Perez Ferguson, author of the award-winning historical fiction trilogy Mission Bells, about colonial California and her family’s history, as well as other works centering Latinx youth.

“We had a little girl yesterday who realized her family’s history was important enough to make its way into a story after she walked away from being with Anita,” said Digital Learning Director Cate Tolnai.

Surrounded by his graphic novels about superheroes and dinosaurs, author and illustrator Greg Trine explained that he was a nonreader for most of his life. After a “long time of rejection,” he told the group of kids sitting at his feet, he sold his first book at the age of 35.

“Even the students who are not as confident about their reading, they’re still intensely creative and passionate people,” said Goleta Union librarian Alexander Polt-Gifford. “So I think it’s great to have role models here to tell them they don’t have to be the strongest reader to tap into that creativity.”

Author Greg Trine. | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Education Office

Students work on a book cover puzzle. | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Education Office

Author Patricia Newman signs autographs for students. | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Education Office

Author Wendelin Van Draanen. | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Education Office

Wednesday was the finale of the four-day event, which invited students from 11 school districts throughout the county to participate. This year, the Author-Go-Round made a return to North County, dedicating two days to the Santa Maria Valley and beyond at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center on January 30-31 before going back to the Santa Barbara County Education Office Auditorium for South County students February 6-7.

At the end of each day, four students received a book and poster signed by the authors in a raffle drawing.

Left: Author Sherry Shahan with student raffle winner. Right: Author Sarah Sheerger shares with students. | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Education Office

“The annual Author-Go-Round is a wonderful exchange of ideas that leaves students feeling empowered and inspired to dive into reading and writing,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “It is with care and pride that SBCEO provides such unique and engaging opportunities for the students of Santa Barbara County and we are always thrilled to see an amazing turnout.”

Other participating authors and illustrators included: