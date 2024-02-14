Terry Ortega is our fabulous Calendar Editor who is always in the know of all the events happening around Santa Barbara.

How long have you been doing the Wedding Guide? What is your favorite part to put together?

This is my 11th Wedding Guide. I enjoy gathering images for the Guide because they are full of joy and love. Updating the resource listings is not my favorite part, but when I think of the couples turning and marking up the pages with notes, my heart gets bigger, like the Grinch. I also love remembering my big day and how my husband and I have changed since then and how that’s a good thing.

What was your favorite part this year? What was your inspiration behind the latest tips and tricks?

I loved collaborating on the editorial pieces with Shannon Brooks and Maggie Yates. This year’s pieces are particularly sweet — the cover story about a 10-year vow renewal with two S.B. photographers, three S.B. wedding stories, and the outrageous wedding tech trends out there.

How long have you been married for? Do you have any advice for newlyweds?

I’ve been married for 32 years, and I have no advice for newlyweds, because it would take too long!

How long have you been with the Independent? What have been your favorite issues to work on?

I’ve been at the Indy for 11 years, and my favorite issue to work on is Halloween/Día de los Muertos, which are also my favorite holidays. My favorite events to cover, not that you asked, are those that are important to the community, especially Spanish-speakers and women.

How long have you been in Santa Barbara? How would you spend a weekend here in town?

I’m an eighth-generation Santa Barbarian who went as far as Los Angeles for school, then came back. I was a travel consultant for many years and able to see many parts of the world but was drawn back to S.B. to live out my days … and depending how this November goes, I may move to Mexico, where I will have dual citizenship. My favorite thing to do in town is walk on the breakwater, especially during inclement weather, which I have done my entire life, with family members and furry dogs that have passed on and who I think about every time I get splashed in the face by a wave.

What are you most looking forward to this year? What is a project you’re looking forward to working on?

Hanging with the husband, traveling with my Mama, and oh, my daughter’s graduation from UARTS in Philadelphia, my niece’s graduation from NYU with a master’s in nursing, my son’s new Etsy shop. So I guess for me it’s about watching amazing things happen for those I love.