Nathan Vived joined the Independent team as a copy editor one year ago. Lately, he has taken on some additional duties in the web department. We asked Nathan about his first year and his new additional duties.

Have you always wanted to be a copy editor? Any advice for aspiring copy editors?

Authorship has always been the draw to writing for me, but I figured that, like performing arts, there are more jobs offstage, as it were. The thought was that I start in copyediting, gain some industry experience and connections, then leverage that to start writing. Happy to say that the plan has worked! I already have three articles up online!

You recently picked up some web team duties. Tell us about this change and how you’re liking it.

I did! As the paper was taking on a copy intern, I had some more free time. Thankfully, there was an opening with the web team. It has taken some getting used to, bouncing back and forth between print and web, and there’s a sense of déjà vu when looking at articles, but everyone has been great, and Donny is fantastic to work under.

What do you like to do when you aren’t working?

I’m a bit of a homebody at the moment! I like to write, read, really anything that involves stories of almost any kind. I recently had the chance to go paragliding in Santa Barbara on behalf of the Independent, and I’ve been able to think of little else ever since. Seriously, it’s a great time if the weather permits.