Santa Barbara District Attorney Formally Charges Two in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Two Santa Barbara residents who were arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in the early morning hours of February 24 have been formally charged by Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch.

On Wednesday, February 28, Savrnoch announced in a press release that 34-year-old Salvador Jimenez and 26-year-old Estefani Guerrero were involved in the hit-and-run incident in downtown Santa Barbara that resulted in the death of a motor scooter rider, Dane Angus.

Angus graduated from UCSB in 2018 with degrees in film and media and geography and was a long-time employee at Pure Joy Catering, where he worked as a production and design coordinator. Angus also operated a candle-making business, called the Santa Barbara Candle Man, which began in 2021 using hand-poured 100 percent soy wax candles.

“Dane Angus’s vibrant spirit touched the lives of so many and left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him,” Pure Joy Catering wrote in a post published on the company website. “His dedication and passion made him a true Navy Seal of Hospitality.”

Pure Joy Catering announced a public invitation for Dane’s memorial this Friday, March 1, at 5 p.m., at 1118 East Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.

“Join us, the Angus family, and Dane’s extended Pure Joy family, as we gather at his favorite beach to honor and celebrate his remarkable life. Together, let us reminisce, share stories, and embrace the joyous memories Dane has left us with.”

According to the press release by Savrnoch, Guerrero posted bail and was released out of custody while she awaits her arraignment on April 25 at the Santa Barbara Superior Courthouse in Department 2, presided over by Judge Pauline Maxwell. Jimenez, who still remains in custody and is being held on a $500,000 bond, was arraigned on Tuesday, February 27, where he entered a plea of not guilty for both charges. His next court appearance, also in front of Judge Maxwell, is scheduled for Thursday, February 29, for a preliminary hearing and bail setting.