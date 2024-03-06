Ten Years of Spectacular Sales

Sarah Sinclair is our Advertising Director, and she recently celebrated her 10 year-anniversary here at the Independent.

What are the parts of the job that have kept you here with us for so long?

I have the best job in the world. I love the variety, the fast pace, and the community involvement. On any given day, I might attend a networking event, visit an open house, and/or meet with a client. Plus, I’m leading the best sales team ever and helping produce a quality product that educates and benefits our community, while working under deadline pressure every day. I love it.

How long have you been doing The Home Page? What is your favorite part about working on the weekly newsletter/column?

When we launched the Independent Real Estate section in 2015, I started writing the Make Myself at Home column every week. It’s my take on a home — usually one that’s for sale — and what it feels like, my favorite rooms, what I might change or enjoy most if I lived there. The Home Page is my weekly newsletter that grew out of that same love of houses and how people live in them. It’s a little bit looser, so it contains snippets about design, history, or gardening, along with my escapades being a looky-loo at open houses and strolling around local neighborhoods.

Credit: Courtesy

Not only are you our director of advertising, but you are also on multiple boards and always busy! Tell me what got you interested in working with charitable organizations and how they’re going now.

I’ve been involved with nonprofit organizations and endeavors my whole life. Throughout my career, I’ve served on boards, volunteered on committees, and served as a fundraiser and mentor. Being able to give back as part of my job is a privilege and a reward. I never regret the time I spend being of service, and I feel super lucky to be able to do so.

What are your favorite issues to work on? What projects this year are you the most excited about?

Best of Santa Barbara® is always a favorite. It showcases all different people and places and lets our readers vote for the donuts and dentists, bankers and burritos that they love best. Burger Week is another delicious issue, and it’s coming up in two weeks! I love bragging to my friends that I get to write about — and taste — some of the best burgers in town … and call it “work”!

How long have you been in Santa Barbara? What are some of the yearly highlights you look forward to here in town?

Solstice is one of my favorite annual events. I love summertime and sunshine, and I’ve always enjoyed the colorful expression and free-spirited essence of the Summer Solstice parade. I’ve either been in the parade or watched the parade every year in the 40 years that I’ve lived in Santa Barbara.

You are always with your adorable dog, Scout. What are your favorite dog-friendly things to do or places to go in town?

I adopted Scout just before I started working at the Indy, so she has been my sidekick this entire 10 years. I live downtown and work from home, so walking to get coffee at Handlebar or have lunch at the Blue Owl can be a favorite workday break. On the weekend, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is one of our preferred dog-friendly go-tos. Plus a couple more places that I can’t mention. I’m not sure whether they are truly dog-friendly, or if they just let Scout in because she’s so cute.