A ‘Midweekend’ Getaway to Hotel S.L.O. with a Toddler in Tow

We were ambitious ― some might say naive ― to willingly travel with a 2-year-old, especially one who’s just discovering the power of “no.”

But thanks to the comfortable and classy accommodations of Hotel San Luis Obispo ― with spacious rooms for some light romping; a Michelin-recognized steakhouse for adult dining; and a downtown location perfect for exploring the very walkable city ― we not only survived our two-day getaway but enjoyed it so much we already have plans to go back. (Though we did make one unforced error. More on that later.)

What sweetened the pot and tipped the scales for us in favor of a trip to San Luis Obispo specifically was the hotel’s “Midweekend” special that saves you 20 percent on rooms and suites. As part of the deal and with proof of your stay, you also get $100 in cold, hard cash from the Visitor Center around the corner. A little extra spending money never hurt anybody, especially a family on a budget.

Our third-floor room with a sitting balcony looked directly on the trademark white “M” of Madonna Mountain, freshly green from the rain. Its floor-to-ceiling windows let in the breeze and the sunset, while its oak flooring, handmade rugs, and original paintings by local artists reflected the ranch-beach feel S.L.O. is known for.

Hotel San Luis Obispo | Credit: Courtesy

With the kid occupied with toys on one bed, and my wife and I splayed out in robes and slippers on the other, we enjoyed the 50-inch TV and Vifa Bluetooth speakers, which pack a punch. The Nespresso machine and sparkling water on tap were nice touches, and the walk-in glass shower and tub brought home the “Ahh…vacation…” feeling we’d been craving.

For dinner the first night, we loaded the stroller and walked to Finney’s, where we ordered a Caesar wrap and chicken quesadilla to-go and headed to Mission Plaza. We ate by the fountain under towering eucalyptus trees and explored the Creek Trail that runs along and below the downtown core. The weather was perfect.

The next day took us a couple of blocks farther to the San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, an absolute wonderland of learning-through-play exhibits and activities. There was a neon and bubble “underwater” area, a space capsule with working buttons and switches, mock kitchen and doctor’s office, fire truck with helmets and hoses, a stage with racks of costumes, etc. More than two hours flew by.

During nap time, I took the stairs to the hotel’s rooftop bar, which perches you above almost everything else in town. Next to the terrace’s bocce ball court and lounge area that would fill up that evening, I sipped a gem of an old fashioned and watched a hawk glide by, and I had one of those moments where you feel lucky just to be where you are. Below us was the hotel’s crystal-clear garden pool and jacuzzi with poolside service.

Hotel San Luis Obispo’s graden terrace pool | Credit: Courtesy

A major highlight was dinner that night. My wife and I stole away to Ox + Anchor, which is led by acclaimed Executive Chef Ryan Fancher and new Restaurant Manager Lannon Rust, a certified sommelier and well-known figure in Central Coast hospitality. Like the rest of the hotel, the restaurant ― a modern spin on the classic steakhouse ― is upscale and welcoming, its menu inspired by the hills and sea surrounding San Luis Obispo.

We started with the grilled artichoke with drawn butter and lemon, though the bone-marrow tater tots and goat cheese croquettes were certainly tempting. We wanted to stay hungry for the main course. I went with the 12-ounce Prime New York steak with classic bearnaise on the side ― impeccably seasoned, perfectly cooked, utterly delicious. She opted for the carbonara ravioli, its pockets filled with velvety egg yolk that spilled between healthy morsels of pork belly. Amazing.

In the shared-dessert battle, the carrot cake with crème fraîche ice cream and an almond Florentine cookie won out. We lingered over glasses of Rusak, enjoying the time with just the two of us.

Ox + Anchor | Credit: Courtesy

The following morning was filled with walking and shopping downtown ― Blackwater, Boo Boo Records, Tom’s Toys ― veggie breakfast burritos and banana bread lattes at Linnaea’s Café, and a meltdown. We’d been lucky so far, and it didn’t last long.

Before we hit the road home, we drove 10 minutes up the coast to Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort & Spa and rented a pair of bikes, plus a trailer for the young one. We made the two-mile ride to Avila Beach along a golf course and over a creek, arriving with enough time to dig a hole, chat with a family from Bakersfield, and lie in the sun.

On the way back to the car, I looked over my shoulder to see that nap time had arrived early. It had been a busy couple of days. I avoided as many bumps as I could, but I don’t think it mattered ― he was out. So out that the delicate transfer to the car seat was successful, and we all had a mellow drive home.

It was only the following day at the office that I realized we had made a mistake. We didn’t make time for the hotel’s Sol Spa. A coworker, who knows about these kinds of things, said her time there was almost transcendent. She said, and I quote: “Oh my god, it was one of the best massages I’ve ever had. I don’t think I’ve ever been more relaxed in my life.”

Next time.