‘Cinderella’ Dances Her Way to Downtown Santa Barbara

When Cinderella’s story is described as a favorite fairytale, that’s a bit of an understatement. While scholars disagree as to exactly how many versions of the popular tale exist — with estimated numbers ranging from 340 to 3,000 — almost everyone can agree that it’s one of the most well-known stories ever written. Variations on Cinderella’s myth appear in folktales in almost every world culture.

State Street Ballet takes on the famous tale at the Lobero Theatre March 23-24, with a light-hearted retelling of the classic tale, the storybook characters are brought to the stage in vivid detail and full-balletic form. Featuring choreography by Rodney Gustafson (the show was premiered by State Street Ballet in 2005 and toured nationally) and music by Sergei Prokofiev, who began his work in 1940, but put it on hold during World War II to write the opera War and Peace. He picked it back up In 1944, finished the score a year later, and it was first performed on November 21, 1945, at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow with choreography by Rostislav Zakharov, with Galina Ulanova dancing the title role.

Interestingly, years before Prokofiev’s work, in 1870 the Bolshoi Theatre requested Tchaikovsky (who composed three of the world’s most beloved ballets: Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, and The Sleeping Beauty) to write the music for the ballet, but it never materialized.

Now the story comes to life once again, featuring Amara Galloway, a company dancer since 2017, in the title role, and Ethan Ahuero, who joined the ensemble in 2023, as the Prince. Amidst opulent sets and picture-perfect-period costumes, Marina Fliagina plays the Wicked Stepmother, and in keeping with a common tradition of having the roles of the stepsisters comically played by men, they are played by Sergei Domrachev with Nathaniel Tyson (Saturday), and Noam Tsivkin (Sunday). Arianna Hartanov is the Fairy Godmother, and the Fairy soloists are Emma Matthews (Spring), Anna Nader (Summer), Rachel Hutsell (Autumn), and Saori Yamashita (Winter).

As part of State Street Ballet’s Family Series, Cinderella is designed to be appealing to all ages. As an introduction for new audiences, there is a special free pre-matinée event on Sunday, March 24, at 2:30 pm., where young patrons are invited to hear the tale of Cinderella, told by a ballerina, on the lawn in front of the Lobero, before taking their seats for the performance.

Performances are at the Lobero Theatre, on Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. See lobero.org for tickets and more information.