Casting a Female Lens on ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Even if you’ve never seen it on stage, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the music from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar, an American rock opera that has enjoyed popularity since opening on Broadway in 1971. The show’s main roles, Jesus and Judas, offer commanding vocal opportunities that ambitious musical theater performers have long vied for. Traditionally, these powerhouse parts are sung by men — but in Out of the Box Theatre Company’s upcoming production of Superstar, every role is played by a female-identifying cast member.

Miriam Dance (left) and Renee Cohen play Jesus and Judas, respectively | Credit: Samantha Eve

Out of the Box’s production is set in the modern day, with Jesus and the apostles portrayed as activists and protesters. “While we are modernizing much of the show,” says director Samantha Eve, “we hold a deep respect for the musical style of the original … it represents a distinctive time and sound for rock and roll.” Citing stylistic influences like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, the Beatles, Carole King, and Joni Mitchell, Eve calls the Superstar music “visceral, bombastic rock and roll.”

Miriam Dance plays Jesus, a role that, as a woman, she never thought she’d have the opportunity to play. “A woman by default has so much to carry in this life and society, past and present,” she says, pointing out that the show focuses on Jesus as an imperfect human rather than divine being. “Imagine a woman carrying the burdens Jesus had to carry on top of it all.”

Judas, a follower of (and ultimate conspirator against) Jesus, is played by Renée Cohen. “Judas is a complex person with difficult choices to make,” Cohen says. “Being able to convey his love for Jesus while remaining the protagonist and antagonist is a tricky balance…. Is Judas the hero or the villain?”

Jesus Christ Superstar runs from April 5-14 at Center Stage Theater (751 Paseo Nuevo), and lets the girls play in this gritty, soulful musical about the betrayal and downfall of a rock-and-roll Jesus. For tickets and information, see centerstagetheater.org.