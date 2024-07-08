Santa Barbara Man Arrested for Fatal Hit-and-Run on Cliff Drive

Brock Alexander Hoffman — a 55-year-old Santa Barbara resident police believe was the driver in the recent fatal hit-and-run on the 800 block of Cliff Drive that killed pedestrian Juan Lopez — was arrested on July 4 after he turned himself in to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Santa Barbara Police traffic investigators and detectives located and identified the vehicle involved in the June 29 hit-and-run. The driver’s identity remained unknown for the days following the incident, but after further investigation, police identified Hoffman as the suspected driver and placed him under arrest after he turned himself in the morning of July 4.

Hoffman was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for felony hit-and-run resulting in death and misdemeanor concealing evidence, according to the SBPD. His bond was set at $50,000. Hoffman posted bail and was released by police the same day as his arrest.

In a GoFundMe set up on behalf of Lopez’s family, the late 39-year-old — who worked as a manager at the Santa Barbara Vons — is remembered as a friend, husband, son, brother, uncle, father of three, and grandfather. A candlelight vigil service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 7 p.m. at 872 Cliff Drive, where the incident occurred.

“This is still an active investigation,” stated Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale. Police request that anyone with information about this case contact Traffic Investigator Kasper at (805) 897-3719.