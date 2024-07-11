Evacuations Expand Thursday as Lake Fire Exceeds 34,000 Acres Overnight

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has issued new evacuation orders and warnings on Thursday in response to the Lake Fire, which grew to more than 34,000 acres overnight and remains at 16 percent containment. The new evacuation zones lie to the northwest of the fire’s perimeter and just east of Sisquoc, a small agricultural area on the southeastern outskirts of Santa Maria. The evacuation zones are best viewed on the county’s evacuation map.

The Lake Fire burns northeast of Santa Ynez on July 10, 2024. | Credit: Courtesy Mark A. Hartwig via X

Approximately 2,166 people have been either warned or ordered to evacuate so far because of the fire, which began on July 5 in the rugged terrain near Zaca Lake and is currently the largest wildfire burning in California.

The American Red Cross announced on Wednesday it has closed its emergency shelter at the Solvang Veterans Memorial after “working in close partnership with emergency managers and community partners in Santa Barbara County,” but stated that it “will continue to monitor community sheltering needs across the area and stands ready to reopen shelters if needed.” In addition, it said that anyone impacted by the Lake Fire who needs sheltering assistance can call the Red Cross at (805) 678-3073. In the meantime, several local hotels are providing discounted rates for evacuees, and The Ballard Inn is offering complimentary rooms for firefighters and first responders.

The fire was just shy of 29,000 acres Wednesday but grew another 5,000 acres overnight following a day of firefighters extinguishing hot spots, improving containment lines along to the northeast, and conducting “tactical firing” operations — essentially controlled burns to reduce fuel in the path of the fire — to keep the fire from spreading toward communities south of the fire in Los Olivos.

One of the areas targeted for tactical firing on Wednesday was Sedgwick Reserve, the 5,896-acre nature reserve that lies between the fire and Los Olivos and makes up part of the University of California’s Natural Reserve System. By Wednesday night, the fire had crossed Figueroa Mountain Road onto the reserve in the north center, which was in mop-up operations, according to Dr. Nikki Evans, outreach and communications specialist for the reserve. Fires were continuing on the northeast side of the reserve Wednesday night, she said, and dozer lines had been created across the property to protect housing and facilities, particularly on the reserve’s 10-acre field station.

In response to the growing complexity of the fire, operations have been divided into a north and south zone, according to Cal Fire, “to ensure strategic, logistical, and operational functions are met.” There are now 3,034 personnel assigned to the fire, including 221 engines, 77 dozers, 46 water tenders, and 73 crews. Air support has more than doubled since Wednesday, jumping from 11 helicopters to 28.

The Lake Fire burns northeast of Santa Ynez on July 10, 2024 | Credit: Courtesy Mark A. Hartwig via X

Four firefighters have been injured in the fire so far, though none of the injuries were life-threatening. Six structures have been damaged by the blaze, including an outbuilding on forest land and some recreational residences.

The firefighters are battling against hot, dry conditions amid an excessive heat warning that is in effect until Saturday, with temperatures in the 90s and relative humidity dropping to 10-20 percent today as winds stay relatively low at 5-10 mph, though gusts could reach 25 mph on ridges above 3,500 feet, Cal Fire reported.

For the latest on air quality, evacuations, alerts, roads, and other helpful information, go to ReadySBC.org.