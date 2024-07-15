News
Update: Victim in Vandenberg Village Murder Identified as Suspect’s Mother

Brooke Carter, 46, is accused of killing her 71-year-old mother, Denise Ann Carter, on July 13.

Mon Jul 15, 2024 | 4:59pm
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

[Updated: Mon., July 15, 9 p.m.]

After arresting 46-year-old Lompoc woman Brooke Carter for a homicide that took place early Saturday morning in Vandenberg Village, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced the victim is the suspect’s mother, 71-year-old Denise Ann Carter from Vandenberg Village.

Deputies responded to “suspicious circumstances” in the area of Sami Lane and Khouri Circle at approximately 6:42 a.m. on Saturday, July 13. Through their investigation, responders discovered an adult female homicide victim inside a residence on Khouri Circle who has since been identified as the suspect’s mother, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Brooke Carter, who is originally from Oklahoma, was booked in the Northern Branch Jail, where she is being held on $2 million bail. The Sheriff’s Office believes there are no outstanding suspects in this case; more information will be shared as it becomes available.

