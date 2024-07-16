If there’s one sweet treat that’s perfect for a hot Santa Barbara day, it’s ice cream. With National Ice Cream Day just around the corner on July 21, Rori’s Artisanal Creamery is preparing for a day as sweet as their ice cream.

Located in the Santa Barbara Public Market (with additional local locations in Montecito and Carpinteria), Rori’s Artisanal Creamery has been known to bring out fun and delicious flavors that have customers coming back for more. The ingredients are hand-selected by founder and owner Rori Trovato, who has since expanded the shop from its start in town all the way down to Los Angeles.

Free toppings are on the menu for National Ice Cream Day | Photo: Courtesy

The various ice cream flavors include unique options such as Honey Lavender and Malted Milk Ball, but a classic popular at the Santa Barbara location is the Lemon Curd with Warm Wild Berry sauce. The featured Star-Spangled Banner (creamy vanilla striped with fresh blueberry and strawberry jam) for the month of July will also be available as well. Customers also have the option to choose from a variety of toppings.

But for Trovato, chocolate is a must. “My suggestion is go all-chocolate with a scoop of Serious Dark Chocolate ice cream topped with our Honey Hot Fudge Sauce and chocolate sprinkles!” she said. The shop also offers goodies including brownies and ice cream sandwiches that will pair well with each ice cream flavor.

All of the shops will be celebrating National Ice Cream Day on Sunday and customers can enjoy free toppings with the purchase of ice cream, including the house-made sauces, fresh whipped cream, and more. In addition, all ice cream pints will be “buy one, get one free.”

Ready for warm weather and smiles, Rori’s Artisanal Creamery is a must for celebrating National Ice Cream day this year. “Happy ice cream makes happy people!” Trovato said. “That may sound corny, but it’s really true.”

See rorisartisanalcreamery.com for more scoop.