Lilac Montecito Brings Gluten-Free Goodness to the Dinner Table

Warm, buttery dinner rolls served tableside, tender satchels of spinach ravioli glowing with browned butter, decadent slices of cake gracing the tables of joyful diners, and the smell of fresh-baked bread wafting through the air. This flour-sprinkled scene may not be expected of a dedicated gluten-free restaurant, but Lilac Montecito defies expectations, satisfying every kind of craving with their unbelievably tasty food.

Gillian Muralles | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

“Our goal is to make really good food, and it also is gluten-free,” said Gillian Muralles, who owns the restaurant with her partner, Alam Muralles. “We won’t serve something just because it’s gluten-free. It has to be a really delicious plate to make the cut.”

In 2015, the talented duo opened Lilac Pâtisserie in downtown Santa Barbara, and after developing a loyal fanbase for their breakfasts and lunches, they decided to broaden their horizons and open for dinner in Montecito.

“My husband and business partner always wanted to do dinner,” Muralles said. “He has a background working in dinner service, and he loves it.”

Much of their clientele lives in Montecito, and since opening earlier this year, they’ve added on breakfast and lunch service, so diners can now get their fix at all hours of the day.

“What we wanted to do with Lilac Montecito was to elevate what we had going on downtown while still having the menu be approachable,” Muralles said.

Guests can still find key players from the downtown breakfast and lunch menus, including the highly satisfying turkey club sandwich and what might just be my favorite breakfast sandwich in town, which features two organic fried eggs, Black Forest ham, sharp cheddar cheese, baby arugula, and house-made pesto on their unbelievably tender brioche toast.

Muralles is using her penchant for creating delicious bistro fare to expand the dinner menu to include a variety of completely gluten-free items that may omit the flour but never skimp on quality.

“It’s a really fun job; I love the creative side and playing with recipes in the kitchen, and I am supported by our fantastic new kitchen manager, Elisabetta Penso, and our excellent kitchen staff,” said Muralles.

Assorted desserts, all gluten free, at Lilac Montecito | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Berry Patch cake | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The outdoor space at Lilac Montecito | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Salmon Belly Tartare | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Lemon Meringue tart | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Lilac Montecito | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Pistachio Rack of Lambs | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Lilac Montecito | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Baby Gem Salad | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Lilac Montecito | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Lilac Montecito | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Lilac Montecito | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom







This sense of fun and passion is evident in the impressive pasta dishes. From fettuccine alfredo to spaghetti pomodoro to a divine Mediterranean risotto that sings of the sea, the ultimate challenge in terms of gluten-free dining is conquered here to a stunning degree.

With high ceilings, a sleek black-and-white color scheme, brass and gold accents, and sweet little bistro-style tables and chairs, the restaurant is just as gorgeous as the food. Sitting out on the Coast Village Road patio on a breezy summer night, we felt like we were dining on the streets of Paris. The excellent wine list, created by the general manager from their downtown location (who just so happens to be a level three sommelier), also helped with the European vibes.

“It’s not just local wine it’s a good sampling from all over the place,” Muralles said.

For starters, my crisp Italian pinot grigio paired perfectly with the delicious salmon tartare. Local favorite Grassini’s sauvignon blanc also makes a lovely partner for the seafood dishes, including the incredible yellowtail crudo complete with avocado mousse, candied celery, and lime coconut milk poured tableside. The inclusive restaurant also features a selection of gluten-free beers, including the Redbridge Lager.

The salads dazzle with vibrant colors, textures, and flavors. We went for the beautiful burrata salad, featuring greens, whipped burrata, beets, and walnuts that danced together in perfect rhythm.

For our entrées, we were impressed with the rich flavors in the juicy chicken marsala, and the crispy skinned salmon with a ginger miso sauce was divine. Both dishes were an excellent example of Gillian’s culinary ethos.

From left, Poisson Meunière Amandine, Pistachio Rack of Lamb, Baby Gem Salad, and Salmon Belly Tartare | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

“If you have a really traditional, basic recipe and you cook it really well, that is the true test of skill in the kitchen,” Muralles said.

Along with the idea of simplicity done right, their menu also features many vegan, vegetarian, and even dairy-free options, helpfully noted with clear menu markers.

“We try to accommodate an assortment of allergies,” said Muralles, who started cooking gluten-free when she was diagnosed with celiac disease. However, she did not want to compromise on taste with a diet that excludes flour.

“I want to have places where everyone can come and enjoy and share their meal together. Such a huge part of the human experience is sharing meals with friends and family,” Muralles said.

Diners who fall in love with their bread can also order loaves to-go, such as the rosemary olive, rustic white, or seven-grain. I loved having this tender-crumbed loaf on hand. It shines in everything from tuna melts to PB&J’s and is a fun way to wow gluten-free and gluten-consuming friends alike.

Desserts are not to be missed. We lingered over the divine tiramisu, dusted with plenty of cocoa powder and full of fluffy whipped cream. As I sipped a cappuccino and gazed out at the many families happily indulging in deliciousness, I couldn’t help but be grateful there’s a place where everyone can break bread together.

Lilac Montecito is located at 1209 Coast Village Road, serving breakfast and lunch daily and dinner Tuesday-Sunday. See lilacmontecito.com