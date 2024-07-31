Embrace Your Personal Style

If you’ve been watching a lot of HGTV lately, perhaps you’re thinking about updating your house or a particular space? As a lover of all things interior, I often get asked to help clients refresh their home. Some of my first questions revolve around determining their design style and trying to get an idea of how they want their updated space to look and feel. Often people have a hard time defining their style, which is normal and, I believe, a good thing.

If you want to make some updates to your home but are unsure of how to begin or what to pick, fear not! Here are my tips to help guide your interior decorating journey.

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

You’re not limited to just one style. When it comes to one’s personal interior style, rarely does it fit neatly into a box. We’re all a mishmash of influences, cultures, and experiences, and usually this influences how we want to feel in our home. Whether you lean toward minimalism, industrial vibes, wabi-sabi, or beachy elegance, your style is likely a blend. Embrace this as it helps create a home or room that feels like a collection of your travels, family, history, and personality.

Credit: Courtesy

Assess your current decor. Take a look around your home. What pieces do you love? Which ones make your heart skip a beat? These are clues to your style. Maybe that vintage map on the wall or your collection of old concert ticket stubs holds the key.

Consider your lifestyle. Your lifestyle should be taken into consideration when making design choices. Do you have young children or pets? Or perhaps you’re a busy bee who craves simplicity? Your lifestyle should help guide decisions when selecting colors, materials, and fabrics.

Get some inspiration. Pinterest, magazines, and Instagram are great resources, so spend some time diving into these treasure troves. Collect images and see if there are certain patterns, colors, textures, and styles to which you are drawn. Do you consistently save cozy cottage interiors or modern lofts? These can be clues to what resonates with you, even if it’s vastly different from the style of your home or space now.

Budget wisely. Decorating doesn’t have to break the bank. Prioritize what matters most to you. Splurge on that statement piece, and then get creative with budget-friendly finds. Mix old and new, high-end and thrifted. Blending textures, colors, and eras makes spaces interesting and unique.

Credit: Courtesy

Now that you’ve dipped your toes into the world of decorating styles, start experimenting! Move furniture around, swap out accessories, and let your home evolve. And most importantly, enjoy the process. Your home is your canvas!

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Vacation Rental Design, an interior design company specializing in short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at hello@vacayrentaldesign.com.