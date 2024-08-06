Santa Barbara Police Report Big Uptick in Fiesta-Related Emergency Calls and Arrests

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

This year’s Fiesta celebration came to a close with confetti-filled streets, full bellies, and an increase in calls for emergency services and arrests.

“We have returned to pre-pandemic levels of activity for Fiesta,” said Kelly Gordon, Santa Barbara’s Chief of Police. “Our calls for service and assists related to Fiesta were the highest they have been in seven years.”

Preliminary statistics released by the Santa Barbara Police Department show that dispatch received 175 Fiesta-related calls for service — about 50 more than last year and at least 60 more than 2018. Gordon said that arrests were approximately the same as they were in 2018, with Friday and Saturday being their busiest days.

One felony DUI arrest was made of an individual who drove into a pedestrian then ran through a gas meter, requiring an emergency gas shut-off and the closure of multiple streets for six hours. Four misdemeanor DUI arrests occurred.