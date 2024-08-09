Santa Maria Airport Boardmember Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in Forklift Fatality

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

David Baskett — the Santa Maria Airport boardmember who was driving the forklift involved in a fatal crash in May — was “shocked and sad” to learn that he had been charged with a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

“I was stopped and not moving. There was a safety vehicle behind me stopped and not moving,” emphasized Baskett. “I’m appalled at what the story is.”

The District Attorney’s Office issued a press release on August 9 announcing the charges, but Baskett maintains he hadn’t received any paperwork and “had no idea” he was charged until the Independent’s request for comment.

Baskett, 81, was driving a forklift at the intersection of Hangar Street and Skyway Drive in Santa Maria when a pickup truck collided with its prongs, causing the death of Tiffany Ann Peterson, 39. He claimed to be stopped at the intersection while moving items from one hangar to another when the collision occurred.

Immediately after the accident, the airport revoked Baskett’s access to restricted areas. The airport’s insurance company also threatened to pull the airport’s policy unless Baskett was excluded from it, citing him as a “high-risk.” For these reasons, Baskett sued the airport, its general counsel, and its insurance policy in a self-written lawsuit filed on June 26.

After seven unsuccessful legal actions by Baskett against the airport and its boardmembers since 2018, with two ongoing, Baskett is facing a new legal opponent — the People.

Baskett’s arraignment will be held in Santa Maria Superior Court on September 4.