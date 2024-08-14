Poetry Connection | Connecting with Poets of Different Generations

Earlier this month, David Starkey, Santa Barbara Poet Laureate from 2009-2011, hosted his semi-annual poetry series at the Goleta Valley Library. Given that it was the last day of Fiesta, August 4, it was nice to see a full house. I was honored to read with a lineup that showcased four different generations of Santa Barbara County poets.

Library technician Craig Clevenger is thrilled to have the series at the Goleta Valley Library. He said, “I am truly moved by the participation and attendance at these events. That such a thriving community for poetry is alive and well here is proof that Santa Barbara is a bright pin in the literary map.”

Ruben Lee Dalton shares a poem at the Goleta Valley Library | Photo: Courtesy

Musician and Vietnam veteran Ruben Lee Dalton read from his book of poetry, Broken Bottles, a book that was published four years ago, during the pandemic. As many authors whose books were released during COVID lockdown learned, it’s tough to figure out how to relaunch a book. Dalton’s first reading and presentation of Broken Bottles was on David Starkey’s television show, The Creative Community. When I asked Dalton about his plans for a relaunch of his book, he nodded and mentioned he was thinking about it. His poems speak about fatherhood and human nature and the natural world. His poems about being a combat veteran are some of the best examples of that genre. I look forward to seeing more events surrounding this important poetry collection.

While Dalton was our eldest poet, I represented the next generation or the Gen X group. My set of poems dealt with more contemporary political issues, such as the Dobbs decision, Black Lives Matter, and the border, specifically my poem that reimagines the legend of La Llorona. I had some friends in the audience who I hadn’t seen in over 15 years and I read some older poems that I usually don’t read.

Putting a set together is important to me. We all have attended poetry readings where the poet is not prepared and is flipping through their books and pages, trying to decide which poem to read. This causes the audience to lose their interest, however much they adore the poet. It’s important to respect the audience and to prepare a set. And, it’s always good to have a few extra poems prepared in case you are allotted extra time.

I usually have a guitar or ukulele with me and if I am the only reader, I might plan on playing a song. At the library, because there were four readers, I left my instruments at home. It turned out I could have played a tune. A traffic incident caused two of our poets to be delayed and our host invited me to read a little longer. I was glad I had extra poems, but regretted that the one time I had left my guitar at home was when I could have used it. A lesson learned: always be prepared.

The poets at the Goleta Valley Library | Photo: Courtesy

Next, our soon-to-be college student and Youth Poet Laureate Jasmine Guerrero Sevilla arrived and read her poems. Last month’s guest column featured an interview of Jasmine by Cie Gumicio. Jasmine writes effectively and lyrically in both English and Spanish. I am glad that her voice is being celebrated. Starting college at Sacramento State and doing a turn as Santa Barbara’s Youth Poet Laureate at the same time seems daunting, but after meeting her, I am sure she will excel at both.

Our youngest reader was 10-year-old poet Soe Bender. With two parents who are writers, it’s no wonder Soe is already being published in this year’s California Poets in the Schools 2024 State Anthology. She was inspired to write her first poem when she was 8-years-old, after reading “Inside Out & Back Again” by Thanhha Lai. I wanted to know what she liked about writing poetry. Soe said, “I like that I can express my feelings through the rhythm of the words.” She reads her work with authority and energy. She is an impressive child and poet.

This week’s poem comes from Soe Bender.

Poet Soe Bender and her guests at the Goleta Valley Library | Photo: Courtesy

Poet David Starkey at the Goleta Valley Library | Photo: Courtesy

Poetry reading at the Goleta Valley Library | Photo: Courtesy

Melinda Palacio reads at the Goleta Valley Library | Photo: Courtesy

10-year-old poet Soe Bender shares a poem at the Goleta Valley Library | Photo: Courtesy

Guests enjoy the poetry reading at the Goleta Valley Library | Photo: Courtesy

Guests enjoy the poetry reading at the Goleta Valley Library | Photo: Courtesy

Youth Poet Laureate Jasmine Guerrero Sevilla shares a poem at the Goleta Valley Library | Photo: Courtesy

I Am From…

By Soe Bender

I am from the sound of my dad, strumming his guitar,

music echoing through the walls

I am from the warmth of the sun and the patter of the rain on my face

When I step outside each day

I am from the pots clanging in the kitchen

Garlic and spices drifting through the air all around

I am from my first word, my first step, my first hug

Memories I will never forget

I am from laughs and smiles from my family and friends

That can cheer up any sad day

I am from the soft waves lapping against my feet

As my heels dig into the sun-kissed sand

I am from the snowy mountains

I am from the rolling hills

I am from everything that has made me happy or sad

Because all those things are apart of me

About the Poet: Soe Bender lives in Santa Barbara with her mom, dad, brother, and dog, Cosmo. She spends most of her time drawing, writing, and painting. She enjoys listening to K-pop music and loves to express her creativity in different ways.

Upcoming Poetry Events:

September 8, EP Foster Reading in Ventura, 6 p.m. with Lyz Merola, Kevin Patrick, Patti Sullivan and open mic.

September 11, Blue Whale Reading Series, 5:30-7 p.m., Chapel, Unity of Santa Barbara, 227. E. Arrellaga Street. Featured poets include Jace Turner and Catherine Abbey Hodges.

September 26, Favorite Poem Open Mic, 6-7 p.m., Eastside Library, MLK Jr. Room, 1102 E. Montecito Street. Santa Barbara Public Library invites the community to a poetry open mic. In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month and the Latino Poetry Initiative, Places We Call Home, poets and poetry lovers are invited to read a favorite poem that speaks to and from our Latino community.