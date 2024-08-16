An Oasis of Tranquility in Santa Barbara

With tall ceilings, cozy wraparound leather couches, clean white tile countertops, and walls dotted with a few key vintage posters, the new Tyler x Lieu Dit tasting room on Canon Perdido is an oasis of tranquility. The hip minimalist design serves as the perfect canvas for vibrant pops of color and flavor from their beautiful selection of ruby-red pinot noirs, scarlet cab francs, and peach-hued rosé.

Its ample space, shareable food menu, comfortable interior, and bountiful beverages also make it an ideal location for a convivial evening with friends or an intimate one-on-one hang. Justin Willett, the winemaker for both Tyler and Lieu Dit, had not planned on having both Santa Barbara tasting rooms in one place, but when they found the former home of Fresco’s Café tucked next to the Lobero, the opportunity just made sense.

Lieu Dit sauvignon blanc | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

“This is what we all envisioned without knowing it,” explained Gennevieve Pelletier, who co-owns the space with the Willett family. As she graciously led me and a friend through tastings of their two labels, we realized it’s no coincidence that the bar oozes Brooklyn charm. Pelletier was living in Williamsburg and a member of the Tyler Wine Club when she first met Willett. She attended one of his wine dinners at Charlie Bird restaurant in the city, they hit it off, and he shared some of the new wine labels he was working on. “We tried the Lieu Dit brand and realized it was right up our alley,” Pelletier said of his line of Rhône-style varieties. “We knew that one day we’d want to be more hands-on.”

After that fateful night, the friendship was formed. Pelletier and her family decided to go all-in on their dream of opening a tasting room with Willett in Santa Barbara and moved here in 2021.

“We’re all involved in the space; it’s family and locally owned,” Pelletier said of their inviting tasting room meets wine bar, where you can find Pelletier, her husband, or Willett pouring on any given day. Their Chef Jake Reimer, who is also the chef at beloved local brasserie The Black Sheep, also exudes this family mentality. As we were discussing the impeccable Schoch Dairy and Creamery cultured butter, he eagerly came up to our table to explain where he sourced it from and why it’s so darn good. (For the record, it’s a family-owned and sustainable farm in Salinas where their small herd of cows munches on the freshest grass and clover.)

While Reimer is undoubtedly talented and meticulous about his sourcing, he is also quick to share the credit and inspiration with the whole Tyler x Lieu Dit team.

Riviera Bread and the pickle plate combination of classic pickles and organic farmers market veggies, shallots and fresh herbs dressed in house-made vinaigrette. | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

“This is the accumulation of Justin and the team and their travels,” he explained. Both Willett and the Pelletier family have had extensive travels throughout Europe, and share a common love of the food and wine culture there.

“The menu is inspired by our trips to Europe and experiences at the wine bars in Paris and Spain,” Pelletier said.

The food sings with the sophisticated yet playful notes of French Bistro fare. No visit would be complete without ordering the “Presidio Picnic,” which includes olives beaming with orange zest and Santa Ynez Olive Oil, Riviera Bread sourdough with the aforementioned addictive butter, and delectable saucisson (thinly shaved sausage). The pickle plate is a feast for the eyes as well as the belly. Made from a selection of seasonal veggies that the chef hand-picks from the farmers’ market each week, our particular iteration was a stunning tableau of purple cauliflower, yellow and green candy-like tomatoes, green kohlrabi, and more.

“Our menu is very much French-inspired, but we’re sourcing all the ingredients as locally as possible,” Pelletier said.

Their food also pairs fabulously with the selection of wines. For example, the crisp Lieu Dit sauvignon blanc is a zippy and refreshing companion for the tart flavors in the pickle plate, and their pinot noir or cabernet franc luxuriously enhance the savory notes of the rillettes made with Casitas Valley pork. All of this wining and dining is made all the more joyful when you can share and compare your favorite snacks and sips with company.

“The communal aspect of the menu is important,” Pelletier said.

While Willett’s inspiration for the food menu is expansive, his wine business is a purely local production. Willett got his start learning under the great Sanford Benedict winemakers and began production of his own Tyler label in 2005 at the age of 24. Their latest development is the Mae Estate Vineyard in the Santa Rita Hills, where he organically farms and sources his grapes from 28 acres of chardonnay, pinot noir and syrah for their Tyler label. The marine soils, long growing season, and cool ocean breeze, paired with Willett’s knowing hand and attentive care, make for structured and elegant pinot noirs and chardonnays. I was particularly taken by the crisp and not overly buttery Mae Estate Vineyard chardonnay and the balanced and bright Mae Estate pinot noir.

Tastings, bottles, and wines by the glass are offered from both labels at the tasting room, making their selection inclusive of all palates. “Between the two brands, there’s not a lot of overlap in terms of grape varietals,” Pelletier said.

Tyler specializes in chardonnays and pinots, while Lieu Dit, which Willett established in 2011, centers on Loire Valley varieties created in S.B. County.

Inside the Tyler x Lieu Dit tasting room, which has some larger tables for groups | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

I first was introduced to Lieu Dit when the lovely Tara Penke at Gala Restaurant offered me a taste of their chenin blanc. Prior to this moment, I didn’t think I liked chenin blanc, but I was blown away by one crisp sip of this brand. The full Lieu Dit flight is a grand slam, and this may be a purely summer influence, but my personal favorites included the dry yet zippy rosé of cabernet franc sourced from Happy Canyon and Rock Hollow vineyards, and the effortlessly fresh sauvignon blanc. As we finished our final tastes, I hardly wanted to move from my pillow-lined nook in the corner.

“We feel like we are more than a tasting room,” Pelletier said of their vision. With a diverse selection of wines, delectable bevy of bites that go way beyond bar food, and a true sense of hospitality that’s at once familial and sophisticated, this new S.B. respite is way more than simply a tasting spot. It’s a welcoming space to connect, share, and savor, and it’s one I can’t wait to revisit.

Tyler x Lieu Dit is located at 23 East Canon Perdido Street. See tylerwinery.com/visitfor more information and to book a tasting. Walk-ins are also welcome as available.