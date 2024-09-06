ON the Beat | Toad in the ‘Hood, Jazz on the 805 Brain

This edition of ON the Beat was originally emailed to subscribers on September 5, 2024. To receive Josef Woodard’s music newsletter in your inbox on Fridays, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.



Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket at the Lobero | Photo: David Bazemore

When the proudly homegrown and 805-based Toad the Wet Sprocket alighted the lofty Lobero stage in a two-night stint three years ago, it was in a collectively emotional moment signaling the more-than-welcome return of concerts during the pandemic blur. Along with fellow starry Santa Barbaran Jackson Browne at the Bowl on the same September weekend, Toad and Browne served as our official locavore COVID-buster acts.

Last Thursday night, Toad returned to the Lobero for another inspired blast from the past and present. (see Leslie Dinaberg’s review here). The core threesome — lead singer Glen Phillips, bassist/harmonizing king Dean Dinning, and guitarist/vocalist Todd Nichols, boldly backed by drummer Carl Thompson and multi-man Jon Sosin — delivered an altogether tight yet organic-feeling set from their early ‘90s hit-making days through songs from their 2021 album Starting Now (some of which, ironically, ripples with late ‘80s rhythmic sauce).

After hearing the band countless times over three decades, it seems they have earned their “timeless” badge by now, partly by virtue of the prematurity of mature-sounding songs written as young twentysomethings. They seemed beyond their years with “Walk on the Ocean,” “Something’s Always Wrong,” “Come Down,” and even the earwormy pop tart “All I Want.” The Toad songology transcends fickle pop music fashion.

Opening the triumphant Lobero show last week was the Rainbow Girls, one of a healthy crop of bands launched out of UCSB before heading out into more affordable spots to live and work, who lathered their sweet harmonious and slyly edgy songs with winking humor.



Near the show’s end, Phillips fessed up that, “this is our most nerve-wracking gig, because of all the family and friends and people we’ve known for 30 or 40 years.” Nerves notwithstanding, for the devoted fans among us, the band once again supplied a rocking, popping, folking good time, ending with the secular-spiritual anthem “I Will Not Take These Things for Granted.” That classic call to life appreciation was released on 1991’s Fear, when Phillips was a wise old, barefooted 21-year-old.

Tri-County Jazz Alerts

Suddenly, this month, Ventura County is alive with the sound of jazz of global repute — a musical commodity and community not exactly bustling on the 805 scene. Ears and calendars are leaning towards the eminent, cool, and nice-guy Julian Lage, who plays the Ventura Music Hall on September 21. A week earlier, the maverick trumpet wonder Peter Evans brings his Being & Becoming quartet (featuring formidable young vibist Joel Ross, who appeared in the Blue Note roadshow at Campbell Hall last spring) to the Ojai Women’s Center on September 12.



A major heads-up to Santa Barbaran fans of musical virtuosity and adventurousness: A late-breaking Santa Barbara stop on the band’s West Coast tour brings them to the mini-mighty Piano Kitchen on Friday, September 13. File under not-to-miss. (As a bonus, Evans will give a master class/performance at Santa Barbara City College’s Music Department that morning).



And this significant live jazz wave begins this Sunday at Ojai’s Deer Lodge, where the spunky-punky jazz-hybrid the Mezzthetics (with Fugazi players in the mix) stops on its West Coast tour, with none other than current saxophone hero in the spotlight James Brandon Lewis in tow. The tour comes hot on the heels of the respected new album on Impulse!, The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis, a fascinating new sound on the border zone between jazz, rock, punk, and wiggly aesthetics. Check it out.

To-Doings:

Any local music fan, especially those also fond of a downhome ambience boasting a tasty burger, full bar, and a tapestry of dollar bills on the ceiling, needs to know about “Tales from the Tavern,” in the splendor of Santa Ynez’ Maverick Saloon. The special series, now past its 20th anniversary, is in gear now after kicking off with old favorite Paul Thorn in the summer, brightening up many a Wednesday night with music of the singer-songwriter, Americana, and “other” categories.

Mustangs of the West | Photo: Courtesy

On Wednesday, September 11, the spotlight turns to the post-cowpunk/Americana band Mustangs of the West, an all-female band with roots in the beloved old Palomino club in “the Valley.” The band, featuring the founding members Sherry Rayn Barnett, Suzanna Spring, and Holly Montgomery, has three albums to its name so far, including last year’s nostalgic ode to the old stomping ground, Down at the Palomino. A name-checking history lesson is tucked into the lyrics of the album’s catchy, twangy title track, replete with some vibrato-laced baritone guitar licks.

Venice | Photo: Courtesy

On the 30th anniversary front over at SOhO, this week’s doings include an official 30th b-day event with the well-known, well-voiced folk-rock band Venice on Friday, September 6. On Sunday afternoon, the good and swinging folks at the monthly Santa Barbara Jazz Society are hosting the ever-impressive guest vocalist Shawn Thies, in jazz mode.