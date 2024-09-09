Santa Barbara Charter School Teacher Charged with Child Molestation and Electronic Peeping

Steven Schapansky, a 54-year-old former teacher at Santa Barbara Charter School, was charged on Monday with two felony counts of child molestation and 70 misdemeanor counts of unlawful electronic peeping. He allegedly used hidden recording devices to secretly videotape children for six years.

Schapansky, a Goleta resident, was arrested on Friday morning in the Fresno area on a felony warrant of child molestation. However, he was released on a $100,000 bail on Sunday.

According to court documents, Schapansky molested two Jane Does under the age of 14 while they were sleeping. The first molestation victim, called “Jane Doe 2” to protect her privacy, was also the subject of multiple of Schapansky’s illicit recordings.

In total, 46 Jane Does have been confirmed as victims of the recordings, while the Sheriff’s Office and DA work to identify five remaining unknown minors.

Prior to his teaching contract expiring on June 7, Schapansky taught 5th-6th grade students, including health and sexual education classes, at the charter school for seven years.

In July, he was found with secret recording devices in his possession and accused of recording children in several locations, including places where children change clothes. Many recordings were on the charter school’s campus, which it shares with Goleta Valley Junior High.

Shortly after, Schapansky was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy with a recording device, but he was released while the Sheriff’s Office investigation unfolded.

According to the school’s director of education, Laura Donner, these allegations were a “complete shock” to the school. “It’s just so unexpected and so upsetting,” Donner told the Independent at the time. She assured that he would not be returning to the school.

Since Schapansky’s initial arrest, a legal claim for personal injuries and damages was filed against Schapansky by the parents of one confirmed victim of the recordings, and the case is still developing. It alleges that the charter school and the Santa Barbara Unified School District were also liable for Schapansky’s misconduct, claiming they “negligently supervised” and failed to protect students and to enforce guidelines, training, and procedures.

According to the claim, a 13-year-old female — who attended the school from 2016-2023 — and her family have suffered “serious and irreparable harm and injury” due to Schapansky’s misconduct.

However, the school district has clarified that the charter school operates independently of the district and is a “separate legal entity” with its own Board of Directors and administrative and teaching staff. Under California law, SBUSD is not responsible for the school’s operations or anything that may occur on its grounds.

To add to the litigation against Schapansky, on July 24, Ximena Cristina Cullen, the director of operations at Santa Barbara Charter School, filed a petition for a workplace violence restraining order against Schapansky. She also requested a temporary restraining order, with the charter school listed as a protected party, according to court records.

In the petition to the court, Cullen wrote that Schapansky filmed staff and students without their knowledge and that he had caused emotional harm. The hearing for the restraining orders is scheduled for later in September.

In a recent statement, the charter school said, “Our hearts are with our entire Santa Barbara and Goleta community as we navigate this unimaginable situation.”

“SBCS is fully cooperating with law enforcement, and strongly encourages any SBCS community member with material information to report such information to law enforcement immediately,” it said. “Santa Barbara Charter School offers referrals to community resources for any of the students, staff, and family members who might need support at this time.”

This week’s announcement of the charges against Schapansky is the most recent update in the DA’s and Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing investigation of the secret recordings.

Identities of the underage victims are being withheld to protect their privacy, and “the Sheriff’s Office is working to identify all the victims and communicate with the families,” according to Deputy District Attorney Lauren Franco. Because the case is still open, she said, that is all the information that can be provided at this time.

Schapansky is scheduled to appear in Department 8 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. on September 13. Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Detectives Brett White and Gregory Plett are leading the investigation. Victims may contact the District Attorney’s Victim-Witness Assistance Program at (805) 568-2400 or toll free at (855) 840-3232.