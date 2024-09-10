Hitching Post Releases ‘Sideways’ Anniversary Pinot Noir

Frank Ostini still revels in the surprise success that came with the 2004 film Sideways, which showcased the Santa Ynez Valley as a great place to visit and pinot noir as a worthy passion to pursue.

“It cost two bottles of wine,” said the owner of the Hitching Post 2 restaurant in Buellton and co-owner of Hitching Post Wines of all he did to be part of the Oscar-winning movie. “That was the cost. Isn’t that something?”

Given that the early 2000s were a tough time, it was worth the bet. “Coming a few years after 9/11, there was all bad news,” said Ostini. “People were ready for good news.”

His restaurant and wine business surged, and remain at a higher volume than they ever were before. That’s the case for many other businesses in the Santa Ynez Valley, where the film opened the door to many more wineries as well as a thriving culinary culture of chef-driven restaurants and sustainable-minded farms.

“It’s all about timing,” said Ostini, who founded his winery with Gray Hartley in 1979. “We were the mavericks 20 years ago. Coastal pinot noir was the new thing. It was all coming on. But without Sideways, that would have taken a bit longer.”

The Hitching Post Highliner Pinot Noir | Credit: Courtesy

Those good times are more mixed today, with many in the wine and tourism industries reporting downturns. “It’s a struggle to be in business and be viable,” said Ostini. So when Searchlight, which produced the film, reached out to Ostini and Hartley to do a special label to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Sideways, they obliged.

“We weren’t going to do anything,” said Ostini of the anniversary, but he’s happy they did. “The retailers are all excited to support this wine. They need something to feel good about.”

Rather than a brand new label — which would involve federal approval and many other hurdles — the Hitching Post team decided to simply put a green neck label on the 2021 Highliner, one of their most popular pinot noirs. “Now three of us say we had the idea first: my wife [Jamie Ostini], Gray Hartley, and me, because I thought it was mine!” laughed Ostini. “I’ll give my wife the credit. She’s had all the good ideas.”

To help promote the bottling, the Hitching Post 2 — Ostini’s brother owns the family’s original Hitching Post in Casmalia — is cohosting a series of 20th anniversary events, including dinners in Buellton, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and Napa. The restaurant is also involved in Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley’s screening extravaganza on September 29 at the Solvang Festival Theater.

This is unlikely to be the last anniversary season. “We’re gonna toast this thing when it’s 50 years old,” said Ostini. “Of course, I’ll be 100! It will outlive all of us. It’s a classic, so there’s a bit of immortality. People in 100 years will still be able to see that.”

A scene from ‘Sideways’ | Credit: Searchlight Pictures

411

The Hitching Post 2’s series of Sideways 20th Anniversary events includes:

The four-day Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley (September 26-29) culminates in a mini-food and wine fest at the Hitching Post 2 in Buellton at 3 p.m., when actor Virginia Madsen will make an appearance. The party then moves to Solvang at 5 p.m. for more food and drink, followed by Madsen introducing the film. Tix are $150 for the full Hitching Post 2/screening combo, or just $50 for the screening in Solvang. Click here for tickets.