Santa Barbara Sheriff Reports Custody-Related Death of Former Inmate at Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria

A former inmate at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria died on September 17 at 5:16 a.m. after health problems not identified by the jail’s medical staff led to his hospitalization. The 40-year-old man was arrested in Santa Maria on August 29 on a felony warrant for violation of probation and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, according to a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was screened by Wellpath staff upon arrival, who did not identify any pressing medical conditions. On the evening of August 29, custody deputies witnessed the inmate lose consciousness and fall over. Jail employees and Wellpath staff responded to the incident and helped the inmate temporarily regain consciousness, after which he was transferred to Marion Hospital. Within hours, he underwent emergency surgery for the unidentified medical condition.

For two weeks, the inmate remained in Sheriff’s custody while hospitalized, and did not regain consciousness. On September 13, he was released from custody and was pronounced dead four days later.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The inmate’s name will be released following notification of his next of kin.