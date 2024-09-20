One Santa Barbara Charter School parent (“AM”), who wished to remain anonymous, has come forward about her and her child’s experience with disgraced former teacher Steven Schapansky, who is currently on the run from law enforcement after being charged with multiple counts of child molestation and electronic peeping earlier this month.

Her son attended the charter school from kindergarten to 6th grade and had Schapansky for his last two years. He idolized his teacher.

“We all did,” AM said. “Teachers, parents, students — everyone loved him. My daughter couldn’t wait for him to be her 5th-grade teacher.”

However, she and her son did not know Schapansky was recording him in his most vulnerable moments. They were family friends and her son, now a teenager, was videotaped changing in Schapansky’s bathroom when he was 10.

According to court documents, Schapansky was recording minors for six of the seven years he taught at the charter school, using small, inconspicuous hidden cameras in various locations, including on the school’s campus and where students changed clothing. He was first apprehended in July, after the recording devices were discovered in his possession.

“I hold a lot of anger, and I feel betrayed,” AM said. “I mean, I think about it every day — I have to live every day knowing that my innocent child was violated, and my son has to think about how this man he trusted is a pedophile.”

While some recordings were filmed on campus, AM said she believes that the school is a victim, not an accomplice. She defended the school, where her daughter is still enrolled, in the face of recent criticism from the public and ongoing litigation. No school does regular sweeps for hidden cameras, she noted, which can be as small as a pinhead or disguised in everyday objects.

“I feel like the school has become a scapegoat in a way,” she said. “People want vengeance. They want to feel in control again. But attacking the school and the district is not going to change what happened to our children.

“The charter school is small. It feels like family,” she continued. “But it feels like we’re losing that — we need to come together.”

Los Angeles–based law firm Taylor & Ring is filing a tort claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — against Schapansky, the school, and the district on behalf of Jane Doe, a 13-year-old confirmed victim of the illicit recordings. Defendants still have some time to respond to the claim before a lawsuit can be filed.

Schapansky was last seen in Fresno fleeing on a motorcycle with a large backpack, and authorities believe he was headed toward Yosemite National Park. For parents and prosecutors, it’s now a waiting game. | Credit: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

“This case raises significant concerns about privacy and safety in schools,” attorney Natalie Weatherford said in August. “Schools must take steps to protect children from predators, especially predators on their own campus.”

Schapansky, who was a high school soccer coach and worked in digital marketing before he was a teacher, was charged on September 9 by the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office with two felony counts of child molestation on two Jane Does between 2018 and 2023, and 70 misdemeanor counts of electronic peeping dating from 2017 to 2023.

However, Schapansky failed to appear at his arraignment hearing on Friday, September 13, resulting in a no-bail warrant being issued for his arrest. He was last seen in Fresno fleeing on a motorcycle with a large backpack, and authorities believe he was headed toward Yosemite National Park. For parents and prosecutors, it’s now a waiting game.

“Everyone’s just gonna wait to see where he ends up. No one is doing anything. They want to see Schapansky criminally prosecuted. They want him caught,” said attorney David Ring of Taylor & Ring. “They’re waiting for law enforcement to catch him; hopefully they have enough leads that they can catch him soon and he can face the punishment he deserves.”

What was particularly unnerving for AM was how Schapansky “went above and beyond” for students, winning over kids and their parents alike. He organized a drive-by graduation ceremony and planned field trips for his students in lockdown. He even took students on flights, as he has both a pilot license and access to planes (which now make him a flight risk).

“That’s why this is so mind-blowing. It’s like, was any of that real?” AM asked. “Was there actually any good? If you can’t trust people like that, who can you trust? I’m worried that my son is going to feel that way.”

“I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that this person who I trusted implicitly with my children could turn out to be such a monster,” she continued. “We, parents, don’t know what to do with this. My son does not know he was recorded, and we do not plan on telling him. It’s hard for me to carry that — knowing how violated he was as an innocent child.”

Although she is angry, AM stressed that she wants to put her energy toward supporting the school community and the children who were victimized. The school’s director of education, Laura Donner, echoed those sentiments.

“During challenging times, students, families, and staff at Santa Barbara Charter School thrive by drawing on the strong sense of community and support developed within the school, which helps each person feel connected and valued,” she said.

“This close-knit environment encourages open communication and collaboration, allowing individuals to share their experiences and seek help when needed. As we work together to navigate difficulties, the relationships built between students, families, and staff become a vital source of encouragement and resilience, reinforcing our commitment to one another, and to each child’s educational journey.”