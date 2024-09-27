Supervisor-Elect Roy Lee Endorses Adriana Gonzalez-Smith in Carpinteria Council Race

Carpinteria has three city council seats up for election this year, and while two of those district races will be uncontested, the competition for the District 2 seat between incumbent Natalia Alarcon and challenger Adriana Gonzalez-Smith just ramped up as current Carpinteria councilmember and Santa Barbara County Supervisor–elect Roy Lee threw his political weight in the race with a full endorsement of Gonzalez-Smith.

According to a statement from the soon-to-be County Supervisor Lee — who has been on the Carpinteria council since 2018, and recently won Das Williams’s seat on the County Board of Supervisors — he is endorsing Gonzalez-Smith due to her “commitment to preserving the town’s unique character and making local government more accessible to all residents.”

Gonzalez-Smith, a music teacher, parent, and longtime advocate with deep roots in Carpinteria, has run her campaign as a candidate who will bring “transparency, sustainability, and public safety to the forefront of city governance,” and has made it her mission to “protect the small-town charm and natural beauty” of Carpinteria.

Lee said that he is standing with Gonzalez-Smith, citing her focus on “supporting small businesses, improving infrastructure,” and consistently demonstrating her ability to respond to her community.

“Adriana Gonzalez-Smith is exactly the kind of leader Carpinteria needs. Her focus on preserving our town’s character, improving public safety, and ensuring that every resident’s voice is heard makes her the best choice for City Council,” Lee said. “Her dedication to transparency and accessibility aligns with the values our community holds dear, and I am confident that she will be a great council member for all of Carpinteria.”

Gonzalez-Smith responded to the endorsement, saying: “I am deeply honored to receive the support of Supervisor-elect Roy Lee, who I see every day fighting for transparency and community engagement. His endorsement strengthens my commitment to making local government more accessible and ensuring that our town’s unique character is protected for generations to come.”

Gonzalez-Smith is running head-to-head against councilmember Alarcon, an incumbent who has already built a community of supporters, including fellow councilmember Mónica Solórzano, who wrote in an open letter endorsing Alarcon earlier this week.

“As a fellow councilmember, I’ve seen firsthand the thoughtfulness and dedication Natalia brings to every issue, meeting, and event,” Solórzano wrote in the endorsement published in Coastal View News. “For the past four years, Natalia has been a dynamic and passionate leader, and I have no doubt she will continue to inspire our community with her hard work and dedication to our city.”

Lee is still sitting on the Carpinteria city council through the end of the year before he takes on his new position on the County Board of Supervisors. His seat in District 3 will be filled by Julia Mayer — a lifelong Carpinteria resident, founding member of the Carpinteria Skate Foundation, and owner of Dune Coffee Roasters — who is running uncontested.

In District 1, former Carpinteria mayor, current councilmember, and ex-BMX champion Wade Nomura will also run unopposed, and will return to his seat on the council.