String of Fatal Vehicle Collisions Claim Three Lives in Santa Barbara County

The last two days brought a series of vehicle collisions in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara that cost three people their lives, including that of an 11-year-old girl.

The most recent occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, September 30, on Highway 154 near Rancho Alegre Road in the Santa Ynez Valley. An as-yet unidentified solo driver plummeted 50 feet off the highway, whereupon the vehicle caught fire. The minor fire spread to the dry brush surrounding the vehicle, engulfing an approximately 50-foot area. Firefighters swiftly contained and put out the fire by 9:54 p.m. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, and Highway 154 was closed for an extended period of time.

Earlier that same day, at approximately 12:32 p.m., another deadly crash on US 101 northbound in the Buellton area claimed the life of an elderly man. Kathleen Palmer, age 76, was driving herself and passenger Doug Palmer, age 74, in a 2016 Audi when she veered off the edge of the road north of the 154 offramp. The car flipped over and landed at the bottom of the steep embankment on the east side of the road. The driver was airlifted with major injuries while the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Just one day prior, at approximately 4:55 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, a fatal crash on State Route 1 outside Vandenberg Village took the life of an 11-year-old girl, leaving the others in the car with several injuries. On Santa Lucia Canyon Road, Jose Gonzalez, age 65, was attempting to make a left turn onto the northbound 1 at a spot that had no traffic lights or stop signs. In the 2020 Toyota Camry were two female passengers, Luz Maria Gonzalez, age 59, and the minor child. As the Camry made the left turn, Shane Giles, age 21, who was driving a 2005 Toyota Prius Southbound on the 1, struck the left side of the Camry, seriously injuring himself and leaving the two adults in the Camry with minor injuries. The young girl was pronounced deceased at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center later that evening. State Route 1 at the Santa Lucia Canyon Road was closed for about one hour.

All three incidents are under investigation, according to the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol.