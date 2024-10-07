Chumash Casino Resort Opens The Sports Bar at Chumash

Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Barbara has recently opened The Sports Bar at Chumash, a food and beverage experience located on the third floor of the casino. Featuring a wraparound bar with built-in countertop gaming units, a wide selection of food from marketplace-style food stalls, and over 20 TV screens and LED walls showcasing sports games, The Sports Bar at Chumash is an immersive experience for casino-goers.

“Our food and beverage team set out to create a comfortable, sports-driven atmosphere where guests can watch a game while enjoying great food and drinks with friends,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We think this will be the place to watch all popular sporting events,” he said.

The Sports Bar at Chumash offers traditional bar fare from a wide selection of food from marketplace-style food stalls | Photo: Courtesy

The establishment is home to six eateries, which include Bok Bok’s, which serves chicken; Cali Rolls, a sushi place; Lucky Buns, which has burgers and sandwiches; Let’s Noodle, which serves ramen and pho; Lovin’ Tacos; and The Sweet Spot for desserts.

This expansive menu is paired with more than 20 draft beers, which includes a combination of local craft favorites, domestic and imported brews, and Valley Fog, which is the Chumash tribe’s blonde ale. Chumash Casino Resort house bourbon is also offered behind the bar.

The Sports Bar at Chumash is a full-service and seated dining and bar experience, and is also connected to U PLAY Sports, the Chumash Casino Resort’s free-to-play sports picking challenge. Users are able to select their favorite teams for a chance to win Slot Free Play, while watching games live on the multiple TV screens in the establishment. As the NFL season continues, U PLAY Sports is offering its Pro Football Pick ’em. Users have the chance to win over $100,000 in prizes.

Those with a membership to THE CLUB, which gives visitors exclusive, members-only access benefits, can use their CLUB Card and enjoy full membership benefits. Chumash Casino Resort is located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, and is a 21+ facility that is owned and operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. The Sports Bar at Chumash is open daily from noon to 1 a.m.