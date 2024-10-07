Review | Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, The Malibu Tour

Openers GAWD at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 26, 2024. | Photo: Carl Perry

The 805 has raised a bevy of popular musicians to reach critical acclaim. Katy Perry, Jack Johnson, and Rebelution, to name a few. But it’s safe to say, the Oxnard-born Anderson .Paak is a one-of-a-kind performer and artist, who blends the sounds of hip-hop, R&B, funk, and soul. The singer, rapper, drummer and record producer teamed up with his band, The Free Nationals, for their month long The Malibu Tour, putting on what was arguably the best show of the S.B. Bowl season, in front of a rambunctious sell-out crowd.

The Malibu Tour features a top to bottom performance of .Paak’s 2016 LP, Malibu. Although Anderson .Paak keeps himself busy with consistently new projects and shows, the tour is a tribute to .Paak’s first commercial breakthrough album, which received widespread critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Openers GAWD (Good Ass Women Deserve), a talented R&B duo, dazzled the crowd with their ethereal melodies and strong choreography. As Anderson .Paak took center stage for his two-hour performance, I couldn’t help but appreciate the fit: a custom sky-blue suit, accessorized with a large chrome belt buckle with the name “Andy” on it. His infectious smile graced the Santa Barbara crowd, and to my surprise, it was his very first performance ever at the Bowl. .Paak jumped right into the complete run-through of Malibu, including hits like “Am I Wrong” and “Come Down.”

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 26, 2024. | Photo: Carl Perry

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 26, 2024. | Photo: Carl Perry

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 26, 2024. | Photo: Carl Perry

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 26, 2024. | Photo: Carl Perry

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 26, 2024. | Photo: Carl Perry

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 26, 2024. | Photo: Carl Perry

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 26, 2024. | Photo: Carl Perry

GAWD at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 26, 2024. | Photo: Carl Perry

GAWD at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 26, 2024. | Photo: Carl Perry

GAWD at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 26, 2024. | Photo: Carl Perry

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals at the Santa Barbara Bowl, September 26, 2024. | Photo: Carl Perry

The versatility of Anderson .Paak was on display by the second song of the night, “Heart Don’t Stand a Chance,” jumping onto his spiffy drum set and unleashing his reign of drum skill. His ability to lay down complex beats so effortlessly while singing/rapping was really impressive. Lyrically, .Paak combines introspective storytelling with playful, yet humorous commentary on life, love, and human experience.

Building up to his song “The Season | Carry Me,” he details how he saw his first love in a Foot Locker store. He told the crowd, while keeping a steady beat on the drums, “I fell in love with a pair of Jays…. I said, ‘Mama, I need these Jays’…. But when I put the Jays on, I looked at my feet, and then looked at the streets, the dirty streets outside, and said, ‘Mama can you carry me?’” A segue into his chorus, “At 6 years old, I tried my first pair of Jordans on (Mama, can you carry me).” His ability to effortlessly switch between singing, rapping, and storytelling added a dynamic quality to his tracks, making them feel both fresh and timeless.

After the conclusion of the 16-track-long Malibu, the Free Nationals transitioned into their own material, performing “Beauty & Essex” and “Eternal Light.” .Paak then joined them for a selection of songs, including hits from his later albums and some of his favorite collaborations. He delivered classics like “Make It Better” featuring Smokey Robinson, his upbeat Kaytranada track “Glow Up,” and his hit single “Bubblin.” He also included his collaboration with Silk Sonic (Collaboration with Bruno Mars), “Smokin’ Out The Window.” The show concluded with a heartfelt rendition of “Dang!” a single featuring a hook from the late Mac Miller. .Paak’s live performance displayed a sense of warmth, natural joy, and deep appreciation for not only the 805 area he was raised in, but for the music itself.