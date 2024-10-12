Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary Receives Federal Designation

Just in time for Indigenous People’s Day, the U.S. designated its first tribally nominated National Marine Sanctuary right off the Central Coast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) submitted the final rule and management plan for the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary, which spans 4,543 square miles from Gaviota and Point Conception to Pismo Beach and southern San Luis Obispo County.

This marks the last federal step before final approval, pending a 45-day state review expected to conclude — with a thumbs-up — by mid-December. Covering 116 miles of coastline, the sanctuary will be the third-largest in U.S. history and the second-largest in California, protecting its rich marine life, underwater landscapes, and more than 200 historical shipwrecks from oil drilling, pollution, and other threats (while allowing fishing).

The designation has been in progress since the Northern Chumash Tribal Council nominated it in 2015. For the initial phase, the northern area will be excluded to facilitate offshore wind development near Morro Bay. This question of whether or not to leave out Morro Bay to accommodate wind energy infrastructure sparked debate among stakeholders regarding the sanctuary’s boundaries.

Map of Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary showing sanctuary boundaries, which encompasses 4,543 square miles along 116 miles of coastline. | Credit: NOAA

However, phase two could see an expansion to include Avila Beach and Morro Bay once the wind energy transmission cables are laid, connecting it to the southern edge of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s review indicated no significant impacts on Central Coast ecosystems from the proposed offshore wind leases.

Santa Barbara Representative Salud Carbajal — who advocated for the development of both the sanctuary and offshore wind — said he was “grateful” to see this balanced outcome.

“The Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary has been a twinkle in the eye of the Central Coast for more than a generation,” Carbajal said. “As our oceans and communities face unprecedented challenges from a changing marine environment, this new sanctuary comes at a critical time for our region.”

For the Central Coast’s tribal communities, the designation will preserve long-held relationships with the land through co-stewardship with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians (the only federally recognized band of Chumash).

“This recognition is a crucial moment for our community,” said Violet Sage Walker, chairwoman of the Northern Chumash Tribal Council, the organization that nominated the sanctuary in 2015 under the leadership of her father, the late Chief Fred Collins. “It will not only raise awareness of the Chumash People around the world, but also honor the legacy of my late father and affirm our commitment to the stewardship of our land. I hope we will be remembered for our dedication to actively protecting and nurturing Mother Earth and Grandmother Ocean.”

On Monday, October 14, Congressmember Carbajal (CA-24) will mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day with Central Coast community and Chumash leaders and members of the Biden-Harris Administration at an event celebrating the sanctuary’s designation. It will be held at 11:15 a.m. at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach.