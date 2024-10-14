Celesta M. Billeci Honored by Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture

In her 25th year at the helm of UCSB Arts & Lectures, Celesta M. Billeci’s contributions to the cultural life of our region are so embedded into Santa Barbara that it’s easy to forget how transformative her leadership has been.

“Since taking the helm of A&L in 2000, Celesta has transformed what was once a mostly campus-facing program into one of the largest and most respected public arts presenting programs in the nation,” stated the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture Commission in their unanimous vote to recognize Billeci, the Miller McCune Executive Director of UCSB Arts & Lectures, with the 2024 County of Santa Barbara Leadership in Arts Award. She was presented with the Leadership in Arts Award with a formal resolution at the County Board of Supervisors meeting on October 8.

Cello virtuoso Yo-Yo Ma with UCSB Arts & Lectures Miller McCune Executive Director Celesta M. Billeci | Photo: Isaac Hernandez

In a statement about the honor, the Office of Arts and Culture said: “Her determination and passion is to present the best in the performing arts, public lectures, educational outreach programs and special events to audiences throughout Santa Barbara County. A&L presented 75 public events (many of them free of charge) in 2023-24 and over 100 educational outreach programs. All of these are the result of Celesta’s personal commitment to serve the UCSB campus and the Santa Barbara community.”

In accepting the award, Billeci gave special recognition to her longtime colleague Roman Baratiak, who worked as her associate director for 20 of her 25 years at A&L before he retired a few years ago. She also spoke about the rest of her hard-working staff and community supporters. She gave a special shout out to ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Barbara, a free community program created in 2006, to share the rich cultural heritage of Latin America with thousands of students and community members in Guadalupe, Isla Vista and Santa Barbara.

Each year, one individual and one organization are honored during Arts & Humanities Month (October) for their exceptional contributions. The Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department was also recognized in October. The award program was established by the Commission in 2006, “to honor and recognize individuals or organizations that have made a significant impact on the arts and culture of our region through innovative thinking and exemplary commitment to promoting sustaining, and advancing our quality of life through the Arts.”

Legendary Winton Marsalis with UCSB Arts & Lectures Miller McCune Executive Director Celesta M. Billeci | Photo: Kimberly Citro

Billeci expressed her gratitude to the County and acknowledged others who have contributed to the success of the organization:

“Thank you to the County Office of Arts and Culture, the arts Commissioners, and the supervisors for the Leadership in Arts Award. I appreciate the recognition as an individual, and I accept the honor on behalf of all the great people who have supported me and contributed to Arts & Lectures in the 25 years I have served as the organization’s Executive Director. My hard-working and loyal staff, both present and past; the faculty, staff, administration, and students of UCSB; and the many members of the Santa Barbara community who have attended events, made contributions, and devoted time and energy to serving on the A&L Council – thank you all from my heart.

“Arts & Lectures shows how fundamental the experience of gathering for a live event is to a healthy community. Whether it’s the hum of animated voices as people file out of Campbell Hall after a great lecture, the shouts of approval and waves of applause that sweep through the room after an exciting dance number or a beautiful song, or the absorption of a roomful of students leaning in to hear a talented artist speak about their life’s work, there’s no substitute for the joy of all being in one place to witness something as a group.

“This award comes as we embark on the 65th anniversary season of UCSB Arts & Lectures, and it is my greatest hope that, 65 years from now, a new generation will be celebrating the continuing success of Arts & Lectures in educating, entertaining, and inspiring Santa Barbara.”