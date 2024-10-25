Suspect in Santa Maria Courthouse Bombing Pleads Not Guilty

Nathaniel James McGuire, 20, pleaded not guilty on October 25 to all three federal charges brought against him by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for allegedly throwing an explosive device into the Santa Maria courthouse on September 25. He remains in federal custody without bail.

Santa Maria resident Nathaniel McGuire, 20, was booked on Wednesday, September 25, into the Northern Branch Jail, where is being held without bail. | Credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

An October 23 federal grand jury indictment charged McGuire with one count of using a weapon of mass destruction and one count of possessing unregistered destructive devices, on top of an initial September 26 charge of maliciously damaging a building by means of explosive. The suspect is represented by two California public defenders, Erica Choi and Iboh Umodu.

On September 25, McGuire allegedly threw a bag containing an explosive device into the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria, which detonated in the lobby, injuring at least five. McGuire was scheduled to be arraigned that day for a July firearms violation.

After the device exploded, McGuire attempted to access his car, parked outside, which authorities later discovered contained another suspected bomb, firearms, and ammunition. Law enforcement officials apprehended the suspect before he could reach his vehicle. A search of his Santa Maria home later revealed an apparent recipe for creating explosive materials, along with matches, black powder, and fireworks.

McGuire’s trial is set to begin on December 17. If convicted on all three counts, McGuire faces seven years to life in federal prison. McGuire also faces 10 charges from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office — including three counts of arson allegedly committed hours before the attack — which will be addressed after the federal charges are handled.