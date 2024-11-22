Buddy

Buddy is a charming Shihtzu/Maltese/Terrier mix (our best guess!) who’s just under 2 years old and bursting with personality. This little guy is the perfect balance of affectionate lovebug and spirited adventurer!

Buddy may start off a little shy, but with just a moment of kindness, he quickly warms up and lets his playful, snuggly side shine. His manners are top-notch—he’s leash-trained, potty-trained, and ready to settle right into his furever home.

Once facing a tough start, Buddy is now looking for a fresh start with a family who will appreciate his unique mix of sweetness and spunk. Could that be you? Come meet Buddy and fall in love with his wagging tail and big heart!

Join Us This Saturday at Petco Santa Barbara! Looking for love and wagging tails? Come meet our adorable adoptable pups on Saturday, November 23rd, from 1:30 – 3:00 PM at Petco Santa Barbara! From sassy divas to curious adventurers, energetic zoomers to quiet cuddlebugs, we’ve got the perfect furry friend waiting for their furever home—and it might just be yours!

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118

Petco Santa Barbara

Saturday, November 23rd

1:30 – 3:00 PM

Don’t miss out on the chance to meet your new best friend! Bring your family, bring your love, and leave with a heart (and maybe a leash!) full of joy. See you there!

Delorean

Delorean is a distinguished black and white domestic long hair with impressive jowls that add to his charm. At 5 years old, he’s a mature feline with a heart full of stories… and a heart murmur, just to keep things interesting! This gentleman cat may take his time warming up to new humans, but once he does, get ready for a lifetime of loyalty and companionship. You’ll often find Delorean poking about to find new areas to reach. He’d do especially well at a home with indoor/outdoor capabilities, such as a catio!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.