Santa Barbara Organizations Ensure Nobody Goes Hungry on Thanksgiving

Back when the country was in the midst of the Civil War in the 1860s, writer Sarah Josepha Hale wrote a series of letters pleading for president Abraham Lincoln to declare Thanksgiving a national holiday. Hale, often called the “Mother of Thanksgiving,” had a vision for a holiday that would bring the divided country together in a day of gratitude and giving.

The core of her idea, she wrote, was that, while some in the country are blessed with an abundant harvest, “We must remember that there are among us many who will have but a scanty and insufficient share in this abundance.”

“Let us each see to it that on this one day there shall be no family or individual, within the compass of our means to help, who shall not have some portion prepared, and some reason to join in the general Thanksgiving,” Hale wrote in 1864.

Today, while the holiday has shifted into a more commercialized version of the original celebration, the tradition of providing free meals to those in need lives on in every community. In Santa Barbara, several organizations are working to ensure that no person goes hungry on Thanksgiving.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been holding its annual More than Turkeys Virtual Food Drive to help keep families’ pantries stocked during the holiday season. All November, every dollar donated by the public will turn into $5 toward food for families in need. On Saturday, November 23, the Foodbank will host a Holiday Food Distribution event at Franklin Elementary School (1111 E. Mason St.) from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

That same day, Santa Barbara Dojo will host the 14th Annual Basket Brigade, where the organization aims to surpass previous years by distributing more than 250 Thanksgiving meal baskets to families across the Santa Barbara area. Since starting the Basket Brigade event in 2010, Santa Barbara Dojo has passed out more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals to the community.

“We host this event every year because it embodies our mission to strengthen families and foster community connection,” said Master Melodee Meyer, co-owner of Santa Barbara Dojo and the originator of the Basket Brigade tradition at the dojo. “Thanksgiving is a time for joy and gratitude, and we’re honored to be able to share that with those who need it most.”

The Basket Brigade event will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Santa Barbara Dojo (122 E. Gutierrez St.). To donate, click here.

On Wednesday, November 27, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will host its annual Thanksgiving Feast, where community members and homeless guests will be provided with warm meals from 2 to 4 p.m at the Rescue Mission (535 E. Yanonali St.). Guests will enjoy a complete Thanksgiving menu with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

“This event is a true expression of the Rescue Mission’s commitment to bringing hope and comfort to those in need,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “It’s more than just a meal — it’s a chance to remind our homeless guests and struggling neighbors that they are valued and not alone during the holidays.”

And on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, Adam’s Angels and the County of Santa Barbara will be hosting a Friends and Families Thanksgiving Luncheon for the community from noon to 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building (112 W. Cabrillo Blvd.).