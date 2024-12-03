The Annual Local Author Book Festival Returns to Santa Barbara to Spotlight Exceptional Literature

“Writing is a solitary act. Meeting other local authors and creating meaningful connections has helped me feel a part of the writing community,” said an author who participated in last year’s Local Author Book Festival.

George Yatchisin at the 2023 Local Author Book Festival | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

The Santa Barbara Public Library has happily hosted an annual program for local authors since 2017. The event returns this year with the new theme of “Books Make Great Gifts, Shop Local!” The Festival welcomes readers, book-lovers, and holiday shoppers alike to the cherished annual event on December 8 from 2-4 p.m. at the Michael Towbes Library Plaza.

Forty authors will be selling and signing books at this event, with genres ranging from children’s books to poetry and adult fiction. It is a great chance to connect to the local literary community in Santa Barbara and support local authors. Authors will also be reading excerpts from their work in a “book karaoke” format and taking questions from the audience about everything from their writing endeavors to book-specific inquiries.

Previous program panelists include authors Elizabeth Hunter, Ellen O’Connell Whittet, Aaron Shulman, Rebecca Villarreal, as well as publishers and editors, Angela Borda and Marcia Meier, among many others. Participants from previous year’s festivals have submitted their books to the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Local Author Collection where they will also be available for checkout.

Jinny Webber at the 2023 Local Author Book Festival | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

There will also be a crafting table provided for kids and families, provided by the Friends of Santa Barbara Library. Free gift wrapping will be provided for books purchased at the Festival. Participants can also dine at Mony’s Food Truck, which will be stationed on the Lower Plaza.

Participating authors and publishers include: Adam McHugh, Ana Ellickson, Anita Perez Ferguson, Arthur Hoyle, Betsy J. Green (Independent contributor), Bonnie Lady Lee, Cheri Rae (Independent contributor), D.J. Palladino, Darrell McNeill, David Starkey (Independent contributor), Debra Brinkman, Diana Raab, Douglas Hufschmid, Edward Cooper, Elisa Stad, Elisabeth Haggblade, Elizabeth Foscue, Fleurie Leclercq, George Yatchisin (Independent contributor), Gunpowder Press, Hope Christofferson, Honey Boy Press, Jana Goldbloom Brody, Jeanine Kitchel, Jenna Tico, Joan Z. Calder, John McKinney, Josh Shelton, Leah Evert-Burks, Lissa Landry, Melinda Palacio (Independent contributor), Nikki Barthelmess, Patrick Shattuck, River Curls (pen name C.M. Rivers), Ruth Wishengrad, Shirley Lim, Stephanie Barbé Hammer, Tania Israel, and Taran Collis.

Join these authors and the reading community on Sunday, December 8, at Michael Towbes Library Plaza for an opportunity to experience Santa Barbara’s Cultural Arts District, as well as the chance to meet local authors, and purchase a good read for this holiday season. For more information click here.