Since a lot of our team works remotely, it’s not easy to get the entire Indy staff together. But during the holiday season, we get a few fun chances to bring our editorial team and our business staff together to celebrate. We listen to our community’s heartwarming stories together at our Local Heroes luncheon; catch up with our friends, families, and colleagues in town at our holiday party; and end our celebrations with a staff-only get-together.

This year, the Indy staff filled up the Golf Lounge inside of the new Validation Ale location on De la Vina. We played some classic golf, worked on our backswing, and tried to keep our shots on par. We also played some fun games with the Indy kids like pirate bowling, and some fun versions of mini-golf (which featured tricks like a lava pit and sticky green goo).

And we got to enjoy some delicious food before we staked out under the Christmas tree to share our holiday cheer. With presents, laughs, and games, we enjoyed some quality time together before the year ends, and we hope you’re able to do the same. From our team to you, Happy Holidays!