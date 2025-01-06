New Head Coach Brings a New View for SBCC Softball Team

SBCC’s new head softball coach Tyler Heil | Photo: Courtesy

The Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) softball program is beginning a new chapter under the direction of first-year head coach Tyler Heil this season.

Last season, the Vaqueros compiled a 19-15 overall record and finished third in the Western State Conference North with a 10-4 conference record. With a small but talented core of sophomores returning, Heil is excited to put his stamp on the program.

“It’s a pretty good opportunity to get back into the game and be able to be involved and be present with our family, but also stay in a community that we love,” said Heil, who began his softball coaching career at SBCC a decade ago. “It was kind of the best of both worlds at a time that I maybe wasn’t necessarily looking for it, but it couldn’t have been better timing.”

Heil’s background is in baseball. He played at College of San Mateo from 2006 to 2007. He helped lead the Bulldogs to a 64-20 record and back-to-back conference titles, and earned First Team All-Conference honors.

His success at College of San Mateo resulted in a scholarship to San Jose State, where he took over as starting shortstop in 2008. In his senior year, the Spartans won the Western Athletic Conference Championship with a 41-20 overall record.

Heil began his foray into the softball world as an assistant under former SBCC softball coach Paula Congleton from 2015 to 2017 before moving with Congleton to the University of New Mexico.

“I was getting into [softball] with Coach Congleton, and she was very gracious to me in general, but also she had been doing it for a really long time,” said Heil of the transition from coaching baseball to coaching softball. “For me, I was humble about it. Look and see when something doesn’t make sense that there’s a reason you’re doing it, so let’s see why before I decide I don’t like it.”

After four years at University of New Mexico, Heil accepted an assistant coaching position at University of Central Florida, where he worked with infielders and catchers. He also focused on the team defense and coaching first base.

In his time in New Mexico, the Knights went 71-46 overall, including two NCAA tournament appearances. He will try to bring that winning mindset to SBCC.

Former baseball coach at University of Central Florida, Tyler Heil is SBCC’s new head softball coach | Photo: Courtesy

“A lot of times teams aren’t winning games, they are losing them based on mistakes,” Heil said. “Just executing the simple aspects of the sport is crucial, and also from a pitching standpoint, executing and throwing strikes.”

He is now back at SBCC, where he also has experience working with the baseball team under Coach Jeff Walker. Finding and developing talent will be key for Heil as he looks to elevate SBCC softball.

“It’s definitely difficult. I learned that in the year that I helped Coach Congleton out. The priorities that the men have in terms of recruiting to the baseball team and the priorities that the women have are a little bit different,” said Heil of recruiting at the community college level. “We need to have success navigating that and what is important to athletes and their families.”

Heil pointed to the current and historical achievements of SBCC water polo, volleyball, and soccer as potential blueprints to success.

Like any first-year coach, Heil will have to lean heavily on the talent and leadership of returning players such as Dos Pueblos High product Mia Reveles, San Marcos High alum Gracie Verdugo, and the lone returning pitcher Alena Johnson.

SBCC has a preseason game at home against Pasadena City on Thursday, February 6, at 2 p.m. and will open its 2025 campaign on Thursday, March 6, at home against Allan Hancock College. See sbccvaqueros.com/sports/sball/index for more information.