Goleta City Council Opposes Sable Pipeline, Santa Barbara Resistance Grows

Goleta’s City Council fell in step with the ubiquitous rallying cry of Santa Barbara’s environmentalist community on February 4, unanimously adopting a resolution to oppose the restart of the coastal pipeline involved in the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill. Sable Offshore — the Texas company that acquired the pipelines and offshore oil platforms from ExxonMobil in early 2024 — has been fighting tooth and nail to gain the necessary permits and approvals to repair and restart the pipeline, which has been shut down since the spill.

The next approval on Sable’s long list may or may not come on February 25 from the Board of Supervisors, who must vote on whether to allow the transfer of assets — including three offshore oil platforms, an onshore processing facility, pipelines, and permits — from Exxon to Sable. The Planning Commission already voted 3-1 on October 30, 2024, to allow the transfer, but two appeals now put the decision into the hands of the supes.

“We don’t always go looking to wade into the matters that are decided by other jurisdictions,” Goleta Councilmember James Kyriaco stated. “But there comes a time and there comes a moment where you have to stand up for your community and stand up for your constituents. I think this is one of those times.”

At Tuesday’s Goleta City Council meeting, Councilmember James Kyriaco said that now was the time “to stand up for your community and stand up for your constituents” regarding Sable Offshore’s attempt to restart the pipeline that caused the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill. | Credit: City of Goleta

Goleta residents seemed to express support for the decision, with no public commenters taking the pro-pipeline stance.

As tensions rise over the multi-jurisdictional showdown between Sable and environmental advocates, Santa Barbara residents are taking to the streets to educate one another on the risks of restarting the flow of crude along the Central Coast.

Ahead of the Board of Supervisors meeting later this month, the CEC Environmental Hub is hosting two screenings of environmental lawyer-turned-filmmaker Gail Osherenko’s 2018 documentary Broke, highlighting the shocking causes and consequences of the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill.

Attorneys from the Santa Barbara–based Environmental Defense Center, who have led the legal crusade against Sable Offshore’s plans from the beginning, will give attendees the Sable pipeline rundown following the screening on Friday, February 7, at 3:30 p.m. Representatives from State Assemblymember Gregg Hart’s office and State Senator Monique Limón’s office will join them for a panel discussion after the second screening on Thursday, February 13, at 6:30 p.m. Both events will be held at the CEC Environmental Hub on State Street, and are open to the public.