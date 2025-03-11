The Burt Bacharach Songbook Gets the Star Treatment in Ventura

“What the world needs now” is quite a sentence starter for our day and age. Lucky for Majestic Ventura Theater concertgoers on March 22, Todd Rundgren, Wendy Moten, and a nine-piece multi-instrumentalist ensemble playing the music of Burt Bacharach are cooking up an answer.

“These are great songs with meaningful lyrics that are elevated about love and the human condition and heartbreak with amazing musicians all playing live,” Rob Shirakbari, musical director for The Burt Bacharach Songbook in Concert, explained. Having served as music director and arranger for both Bacharach and Dionne Warwick since his late teens, Shirakbari is in a prime position to bring these songs to life for the present day.

Bacharach’s incredible career includes 73 U.S. and 52 U.K. Top 40 hits (six of which were number-one hits), six Grammy Awards, three Academy Awards, and an Emmy. But for those who need a refresher, “The Look of Love,” “What the World Needs Now,” “Walk On By,” “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” are just a few of the numbers that have become enmeshed with our cultural experience.

“I’ve been living through these songs through his eyes and his filter,” Shirakbari said. He’d been thinking of doing a show like this for years. After Bacharach passed away, he didn’t want to plan anything out of respect. When people continued to ask him about plans for the show, he reached out to his friend and show producer Angelo Bundini, who was the creator and producer of the global Celebrating David Bowie concerts, which toured in 17 countries.

“He knows this catalog really well, and that’s actually how we met,” Shirakbari said. “He’s just been the perfect producer to help put this together and get this show on the road.”

Todd Rundgren did a few tours with the Celebrating David Bowie Show, and the show’s puzzle pieces started to fit together.

“Todd’s a perfect fit for this first run because he’s a great songwriter himself, and he’s also a fan of great songwriting,” said Shirakbari.

The nine-piece all-star ensemble backing Rundgren and Moten, who is widely known for her time on The Voice, have worked with an array of iconic artists. Multi-instrumentalist Probyn Gregory played alongside Brian Wilson from 1990 to 2022, and Kasim Sulton is Todd Rundgren’s bass player. This group of heavy hitters has worked with everyone from Stevie Wonder to Aretha Franklin, Elvis Costello, and Burt Bacharach himself.

“Pretty much everybody sings backgrounds,” Shirakbari said. “We’re going to make a big sound with nine people.”

The Ventura show will kick off the first night of their 22-show American run, and no matter who is playing, the songs will likely mean different things to everyone. Shirakbari is relieved to see that all involved in the show are checking their egos at the door and letting a passion for the music guide their way.

“The stars of this show are Burt’s songs,” Shirakbari said. In addition to being an integral part of Bacharach’s career, Shirakbari was also a friend of the legendary musician, so the show feels personal for him on many levels.

“I feel very fortunate for whatever turn of events and circumstances planted me in this position,” Shirakbari said. “Burt would be very, very happy to know that his music is still living on.”

Different levels of ticket options, including VIP “meet and greet” experiences, are available for purchase. No matter where you’re sitting, with exceptional musicians playing time-honored hits, this show is sure to give you what you need.What the World Needs Now: The Bacharach Songbook Live takes place on Saturday, March 22, at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Ventura Theater (26 S. Chestnut St., Ventura). See bit.ly/4byn9D1 for tickets and details.