Art Review | Explored and Inherited Memory Banking
Interdisciplinary Artist Hương Ngô’s ‘Core Memory’, Showing at Riviera Beach House, Blends Lyricism with Family Identity and Displacement Themes
Forget what you think you know about — or should expect from — the cultural species known as “hotel art,” traditionally a close relative of “bank lobby” art. The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara initiated its on again/off again exhibition series of fine art shows worth seeking out and thinking about in the ocean-adjacent property of the Riviera Beach House (formerly known as Hotel Indigo).
The latest example of this happy arrangement, up through March 23, is the lyrical but thematically loaded exhibition Core Memory, by interdisciplinary artist Hương Ngô. The Hong Kong-born Ngô, presently a visiting lecturer at UCSB, comes equipped with a strong and evolving resume, having shown work at MoMA, MASS MoCA, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, as well as in Vietnam and Hong Kong. She has been praised as an important artist dealing with “themes of identity, intersectionality and decolonialization.”
Tellingly, “Core Memory,” the title of Ngô’s show, refers to a technical term for binary memory storage from before the age of semiconductors. The phrase also lends an implied poetic resonance in artwork linked to the lineage and legacy of her parents and siblings, Southeast Asian refugees who worked on electronics factory assembly lines.
We’re glad you’re a fan of The Independent
Now is the time to register to keep reading! Register for free and get access to two more free articles this month.
Or get unlimited access when you subscribe today!
Already a subscriber? Login
Thanks for being a loyal Independent reader!
You’ve read three free articles this month. Subscribe and get unlimited access to the best reporting available in Santa Barbara.
$6/month or $60/year
$10/month or $100/year
$500/year
Thanks for supporting independent regional news!
You must be logged in to post a comment.