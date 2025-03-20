Trump-Appointed Judge Rules Against Musk and for Coastal Commission

FOR WHOM THE GAVEL TOLLS: If stupidity were a criminal offense, I’d be public enemy number one. Many of us would have been sentenced to life behind bars.

I mention this because last Thursday, a federal judge — appointed to the bench by Donald Trump — told Elon Musk to pound sand with the free-speech lawsuit he filed against the California Coastal Commission last October. According to the judge’s ruling, the commissioners may have been guilty of first-degree stupidity — my words, not his — but not of infringing on Musk’s free-speech rights.