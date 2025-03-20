Columns
Angry Poodle

Trump-Appointed Judge Rules Against Musk and for Coastal Commission

No Harm, No Foul, Case Dismissed

Thu Mar 20, 2025 | 8:38am
Credit: Courtesy, U.S. Air Force Academy

FOR WHOM THE GAVEL TOLLS:  If stupidity were a criminal offense, I’d be public enemy number one. Many of us would have been sentenced to life behind bars.

I mention this because last Thursday, a federal judge — appointed to the bench by Donald Trump — told Elon Musk to pound sand with the free-speech lawsuit he filed against the California Coastal Commission last October. According to the judge’s ruling, the commissioners may have been guilty of first-degree stupidity — my words, not his — but not of infringing on Musk’s free-speech rights.

Wallkit

Thu Mar 20, 2025 | 16:49pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/03/20/trump-appointed-judge-rules-against-musk-and-for-coastal-commission/
