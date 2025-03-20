What Does Trump’s Executive Order Seeking to End Education Dept. Mean for Santa Barbara Schools?

Threats to federal funding have long been looming for California’s educational institutions, but President Donald Trump fed the beast on March 20 when he signed an executive order demanding that the Department of Education be “eliminated” and education oversight be put in the hands of the states. While only Congress has the legal authority to shutter the department, the move puts federal funding in jeopardy for Santa Barbara’s schools and colleges.

“The U.S. Department of Education provides critical services and programs for students, educators, and educational institutions nationwide, including the University of California,” said Stett Holbrook, a spokesperson for the University of California. “We have serious concerns about the implications of the executive order and its potential impact on the University of California system, our K-12 partners and the individuals we serve.”

The Department of Education’s primary functions are to disperse federal funds to schools and deal with civil rights concerns stemming from the fundamental right to education.