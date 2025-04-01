Santa Barbara City College Student Pleads Not Guilty to Isla Vista Attempted Murder, Robberies

Jackson Kyle Jue, the 20-year-old man accused of two armed robberies and shooting a young woman in Isla Vista on March 19, pleaded not guilty on Friday to felony charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, and carrying illegal weapons, among others. Jue was a Santa Barbara City College student living in Isla Vista at the time of the incident.

Jue is accused of robbing a male individual at gunpoint on the 6500 block of Cervantes Road around 10:30 p.m. on March 19, triggering a shelter-in-place order for UC Santa Barbara students and Isla Vista residents. Soon after, Jue allegedly attempted to rob a young woman near the Los Carneros bike tunnel, shooting her in the process. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and has since been released, said Senior Deputy District Attorney Tate McCallister.

Jue was arrested on March 20 at a residence in Concord, California. Illegal weapons were found on his person, in his vehicle, and at his residence, according to the criminal complaint. Nothing has been put forth by the defense in terms of mental-health issues, McCallister said.

Jue is scheduled to appear in Department 12 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court on April 28. He is currently being held without bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail.