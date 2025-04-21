Pickleball in the Danger Zone with Kenny Loggins and Crew

Pickleball has officially broken through as the fastest-growing sport in the country, with more people picking up the paddles and flocking to newly painted courts in their communities. Here in Santa Barbara, the sport has exploded in popularity ever since the pandemic, with clubs starting up and competitive tournaments attracting even more new players to the game.

On May 2-4, Santa Barbara Pickleball will be hosting its largest event yet, drawing more than 400 players — including elite circuit players and celebrities — for Kenny Loggins’s “Pickleball in the Danger Zone” Tournament at Santa Barbara Municipal Courts.

Kenny and Lisa Loggins | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Loggins and his wife, Lisa, picked up the paddles for the first time more than six years ago. “A couple friends taught me down in Mexico around 2018,” Loggins said, warming up for a game with friends in preparation for his upcoming tournament. “Then I just kept going.”

The couple became involved with the local pickleball scene, showing up to play in tournaments like last year’s American Riviera Children’s Charities fundraiser — which raised more than $20,000 and drew nearly 300 players.

Richard “Bam” Salzberg, Santa Barbara’s pickleball ambassador, has been among the insiders helping foster the growth of the sport ever since he started playing over a decade ago. He remembers when there was only a “small group of local players” on the scene.

“Now, there are thousands,” he said. “It’s amazing to see how the sport has evolved and brought together people from all walks of life — truck drivers, doctors, lawyers, and even celebrities.”

Salzberg said it’s precisely that inclusivity that really makes pickleball a special sport.

“You’ll find players of every age, shape, and background out on the courts, showing up to compete — but mostly just to have fun,” he said. “Pickleball has become a true social equalizer, where things like status and titles don’t matter. Everyone’s just there for the love of the game. It’s a powerful reminder of how sports can connect communities in such meaningful ways.”

Salzberg helped the Santa Barbara and Montecito YMCAs install courts to start pickleball programs, both for youth and for senior players. One of the main draws, he said, is the fact that the game is easy to understand and play, no matter what age.

Richard Salzberg, left, and Kenny Loggins | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

“Over the past few years, younger people are getting involved,” Salzberg said. “The demographics started with the older crowd and a lot of people thought it was for seniors, but it’s easy to pick up. You could be a 5-year-old or an 80-year-old and you can pick up the sport in just a few minutes.”

Salzberg, Loggins, and a crew of organizers worked to revamp the annual pickleball fundraiser for this year, renaming it the Pickleball in the Danger Zone tournament and drawing more than 400 registered players from across the world for what Salzberg says may be the “the largest amateur athletic event” in recent memory. Money raised in this year’s tournament will go toward the Unity Shoppe and victims of wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The tournament will bring men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles divisions, with some elite pickleball players competing for a good cause. The main event, however, will be the Celebrity and Pro Exhibition matches starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, where spectators can watch Loggins, Professional Pickleball Association player Wes Burrows, and more celebrities play each other for an entertaining, competitive round of matches.

Among the celebrities playing with Loggins will be Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, Entourage creator Doug Ellin, James Valentine of Maroon 5, and actor Duane Henry of NCIS. The exhibition matches are part of a fundraiser, with players donating $500 to play alongside and against the celebrities and rock stars (there are some spots still available). The players will be miked up for these matches, allowing for the crowd to hear some fun back-and-forth trash talk between volleys.

Tickets to the May 3 exhibition matches are $50, and includes entry to the celebrity round-robin tournament and a social hour with refreshments and hors d’oeuvres from Tre Lune and Renaud’s Bakery. There will be no public parking at the site, so organizers recommend rideshares, drop-offs, or parking elsewhere. For tickets and information, see bit.ly/4jfHz6K.