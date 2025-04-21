Savor Santa Barbara | Matt Kettmann

Matt Kettmann will be pouring and sharing his wine knowledge at multiple SBCE events May 11-17. | Photo: Tyler Tomblin

Welcome to the first of a series of exclusive interviews with the incredible people shaping SBCE 2025. These interviews highlight the makers, storytellers, and flavor-chasers whose work defines our region’s vibrant food and wine scene.

This week, I sat down with one of Santa Barbara’s most prolific wine voices — Matt Kettmann, senior writer at The Santa Barbara Independent and a writer-at-large for Wine Enthusiast. With more than two decades of writing about Central Coast wine, Matt offers a unique perspective on the region’s evolution, and he’s more involved than ever in this year’s SBCE.

What inspired you to participate in the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience this year?

Back in 2019, Eric Spivey of the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts invited me over to discuss the launch of SBCE. At the time, I’d already been writing about wine and food in the region for nearly 20 years, so it felt like a natural way to give back to a community I’ve covered for so long. Although the first official event didn’t happen due to the pandemic, I stayed on the Advisory Committee. I feel like we’re finally relaunching it with the right team and the right momentum. This year feels like a fresh start, and I’m excited to help shape it into something lasting and meaningful. SBCE is a great umbrella for so many standout events happening across the region.

Can you share a little about what you’ll be involved in this year—and what makes it special to you?

I’m more involved than ever this year — either attending or moderating events nearly every night of the week. I’ll be leading a dinner at bouchon that celebrates the bounty from the Santa Barbara Farmers Market, helping connect diners directly to what’s grown right here. I’m also part of a special Lotusland dinner that was actually inspired by an article I wrote promoting farmers alongside chefs and winemakers. That story sparked the idea to create an event that puts the spotlight on the people who grow our food. We need to keep promoting our farms and the essential role they play in our culinary culture.

And of course, I’ll be moderating two winemaker panels at the SBCE Grand Wine Tasting on May 17th at El Presidio. These panels will spotlight some of the most exciting winemakers in our region, offering attendees a chance to learn about the wines directly from the people who craft them. It’s one of the best ways to bridge the gap between the glass and the ground it came from.

Santa Barbara is known for its bounty. How does the region influence your work as a wine writer and professional?

In a way, Santa Barbara’s bounty is my job. I write constantly about the region’s wines and restaurants, how they compare on a global scale, and what makes them distinct. I try to be objective, of course, but the truth is Santa Barbara is one of my favorite places for wine. I’m always impressed by the quality, the diversity of styles, and the people behind the bottles. My role is to assess, contextualize, and celebrate this region’s output, and we have a lot to celebrate.

What do you hope attendees walk away with after your Grand Wine Tasting experience?

Discovery. I want people to walk away with something new, a grape they’ve never tried, a small producer they hadn’t heard of, or a deeper appreciation for Santa Barbara wines. The region is approachable, unpretentious, and still more affordable than many others, which makes it so accessible for exploration. I hope people leave wanting more, whether it’s a visit to a winery, a local restaurant, or even a farm whose produce they tasted. That sense of curiosity is what keeps our food and wine scene thriving.

Lightning round! What’s your favorite local bite, sip, or spot when you’re off the clock?

For food, it’s the dry spicy chicken from China King in Goleta. My go-to sip when I’m not tasting wine? Water, honestly. And for a peaceful escape, you’ll usually find me walking my dog along the Ellwood Bluffs. It’s quiet, windswept, and rarely crowded—a great place to reset.

The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience takes place May 11-17. For more information, see https://sbce.events/. And stay tuned for more of the stories behind SBCE 2025.