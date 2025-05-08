Creating a Soft Place to Land

Like most people in Southern California, and across the country, I was deeply affected when the Palisades Fire broke out in January of this year. I was born in the greater Los Angeles area, and lived there until I was 13 before moving to beautiful Santa Barbara County. Having grown up in the area, I was devastated to see the beautiful seaside town in flames. The fire burned more than 23,000 acres in 24 days, and the images of the destruction are still with me months later.

I watched as the Santa Barbara community rallied together to aid and support. Our firefighters responded, our schools opened their doors, we organized, and we gave. It was impressive to watch and even more rewarding to be a part of. However, monetary and physical donations still seemed to fall short for me. As a designer, I am deeply connected to how families live and thrive in their homes. Seeing the loss of all these sacred spaces, homes where people had built their foundations, left me with a desire to give back and do more. I wanted to replace the serenity that was lost, this sense of home and safety that had been taken from so many.

As this unsettled feeling continued to stir within me, an email dropped into our inbox from a local Santa Barbara resident: Her mother’s house was devastated by smoke and fire damage, rendering it uninhabitable for the foreseeable future. On the heels of an already tumultuous year, she was now faced with having to navigate insurance, finding a new place to live, and piecing her life back together. Her daughter emailed with one request: wanting to turn their guest bedroom into a serene retreat where her mother could regroup and get her bearings. We could not say yes fast enough. With a clean slate, and a tight budget, we got to work.

A rendering showing some of the soft details and bedding ideas considered during the planning process for this reimagined space | Credit: Courtesy

When we arrived for the project initiation and discovery meeting, it was clear this was going to be such a special space. We began by discussing what would stay: the gray paint color being neutral was a definite plus and meant we didn’t have to tackle a new paint job. We discussed color options, which is always the best jumping-off point for a transformation. A calm, serene space was the goal, and a soft and welcoming color palette was the answer. We landed on a sage green direction for color, with cute details and a layout that provided ease of movement around the space.

Credit: Courtesy

Our client already had these beautiful window treatments that added much-needed softness and texture to the far wall. We sourced the sweetest rattan pelmet as a valance over the additional window, offering more texture and playfulness. It’s easily my favorite detail in the space. A soft place to land and rest was the highest priority, making the bedding selections crucial. We went for clean and soft details, lush pillows, and natural materials, creating an inviting place to slow down and take a deep breath. Paying attention to these details when pulling together a space should always be considered. Ask yourself how you want to feel when you enter the room, and use that as your guide when making your selections.

As the room began to take shape, we developed such admiration for this growing family. They are sweet and genuine and were a dream to work with. Because the project was a surprise for her mother, the only challenge was keeping the progress a secret! We were successful in this endeavor, and in the end, we created a space worthy of its cause.

We were so honored to be able to contribute in this way and look forward to continuing to give back. The wake of those struggling from the impact of the Palisades Fire is far from over, and we should not lose sight of how we can continue to help. I am proud of how our community has donated and hope we can persist in these efforts in the years to come.

Laura Gransberry is a Santa Barbara–based interior designer, specializing in helping clients find renovation-ready properties and transform them into magazine-quality homes. She can be reached at laura@lauragransberry.com, and on Instagram @lauragransberrydesign. Visit lauragransberry.com to learn more.