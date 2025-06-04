High Fire Season Is Upon Us

Despite the June gloom, high fire season has officially begun in Santa Barbara County. Officials are asking residents to be proactive and do their part to prepare for wildfires.

“We tried to order sun and hot weather for this,” joked Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig during Monday afternoon’s cloudy press conference, “but the weather didn’t cooperate with us.”

High fire season is the time of year when fire departments put more resources into “each and every dispatch” call, Hartwig explained.

With the onset of the season, the department is ramping up the deployment of people and equipment for all vegetation fires.

“What we found is that if we over-respond, and then we peel back units as needed and send them back to be ready where they’re needed, that’s the right way to deal with the situations that we have right now,” Hartwig said.

He said the community is primarily concerned about the recent Los Angeles fires and what Santa Barbara County can do differently.

He emphasized the need to evacuate, saying, “if you’re waiting to see fire or smell smoke, or waiting to be told to leave, you’re waiting too long.”

Sheriff Bill Brown drove the point home. “These decisions are never made lightly,” he said. Families should plan now in case of an evacuation order, including setting a rendezvous point should they be separated. People who need extra time to evacuate — such as those with large animals and those with mobility issues — should leave as soon as they get a warning.

“Dont wait ’til fire is at your doorstep,” he noted. “Do not wait for us to knock on your door. If at any time you do not feel safe, leave immediately.”

He encouraged making a “go bag” filled with important items, including medications, documents such as passports, pet supplies, and other essentials, with necessary supplies to last for up to seven days.

When evacuation orders are issued, deputies will be going door to door notifying residents and assisting those who need help. A special “high-low” siren will be used if there is a need for rapid evacuation. Afterward, deputies will frequently patrol evacuated areas to “maintain security” and prevent looting, Brown said.

David Neels, chief of the Montecito Fire Protection District, said the Palisades and Eaton fires left local fire agencies feeling “humbled” and “looking inward” to assess and bolster their response to fire.

That includes partnering with the National Weather Service (NWS) to coordinate strategic staffing and dispatch of resources based on regional weather reports. He said the different fire departments across the region train together, and they have committed to helping out different areas in the state. He said firefighters are therefore experienced and prepared to work hand in hand.

Laura Capps, chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, called the L.A. fires a “terrifying wake-up call.” She recommended that people connect with their neighbors, noting that while first responders are impressively dedicated to their job, “they cannot be everywhere when disaster strikes.”

“In a state of emergency, you are two to five times more likely to be helped by your neighbor,” she said. “Neighbor-to-neighbor contact could save lives.”

At Monday’s press conference, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District Executive Director Aeron Arlin Genet urged residents to prepare for unhealthy air conditions during fire season. | Credit: Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Supervisors Roy Lee and Joan Hartmann emphasized the importance of staying aware of weather conditions (e.g., red flag warnings), maintaining defensible space year round, and acting early to stay safe.

Hartmann suggested cleaning out gutters and removing flammable vegetation and even wooden fencing within five feet of a home.

“The hard truth is this: In the face of a fast-moving fire, firefighters may have to make difficult choices about which houses they can defend,” Hartmann said. “They will prioritize those that have the greatest chance of surviving with their help.”

Aeron Arlin Genet, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, urged residents to prepare for unhealthy air conditions during fire season. Smoke and ash contain small, harmful particles that affect everyone. However, she said that children, the elderly, pregnant individuals, and those with heart or lung conditions are especially vulnerable.

When the air is hazardous — residents can check via the air quality index — residents should stay indoors and create a clean-air room by sealing windows and doors, fixing leaks, and using caulk to seal any gaps. Air purifiers are recommended, and Genet noted that a DIY version can be made with a box fan and a MERV 13 filter.

She cautioned that masks, including N95s, offer limited protection. They must fit properly to be effective, Genet said. Officials do not want people relying on masks alone — staying indoors and minimizing outdoor activity is best, she added.

The public is highly encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at https://readysbc.org, validate their information, and update it if necessary. If officials do not have your contact information, they may not be able to alert you.

To download a wildfire preparation checklist and learn how to create defensible space and protect your home before fire season intensifies, visit sbcfire.com/ready-set-go/.