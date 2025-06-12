‘Get the Hell Out’: Carbajal Calls for Resignation of ‘Embarrassment’ Pete Hegseth

During a House Armed Services budget hearing on June 12, California Representative Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara was on the offense during his questioning of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, repeatedly pressing him give yes or no answers to questions about the Signal group chat, the deployment of Marines to Los Angeles, and Ukraine. Finally, frustrated by the lack of straight answers, Carbajal told Hegseth he was “unfit to lead” and “should just get the hell out and let somebody competently lead this department.”

Hegseth has met with lawmakers repeatedly as next year’s defense budget is being hashed out, receiving criticism for the scarcity of details. At the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asked Joint Chief of Staff Chair General Dan Caine if Vladimir Putin would stop at Ukraine. “I don’t believe he is,” Caine said, according to a report in The Hill. By contrast, Hegseth answered, “It remains to be seen.” Hegseth also faced fire from Dick Durbin (D-IL) over Saturday’s military parade’s projected cost of $45 million, while Patty Murray (D-WA) told Hegseth that using National Guard and Marines against civilians was “unconstitutional, and it is downright un-American.”

During his questioning on Thursday, Carbajal took issue with Hegseth’s use of a Signal group chat in March to give sensitive information about an attack on Houthi targets. Carbajal told Hegseth he had shared classified information and broken the law. “This alone makes you unfit to be the Secretary of Defense,” Carbajal said.

Giving his background as a U.S. Marine — Carbajal served in the Marine Reserve during the Gulf War — the congressmember stated that Marines were trained to fight in wars, not do crowd control. As for standing guard in Los Angeles, Carbajal said that armed troops sent by Trump escalated the situation purposefully, “politicizing our armed forces in the process” for what was political theater.

Calling the secretary by his last name only, Carbajal asked about the troop deployment and use of force in Los Angeles, saying he wanted “just a yes or no” when Hegseth attempted to make a statement. He once reminded the Fox News host, “You’re not on Fox anymore.” In answer to whether the Marines could send warning shots, Hegseth said, “No.” Carbajal replied, “Now, that’s more like it. Isn’t that easy?”

The next question was whether those serving the nation owed their political allegiance to Trump. Hegseth began to say he was “incredibly proud…,” but Carbajal cut him off. “Not today, Hegseth. Yes or no.”

The lack of an yes or no answer then led Carbajal to say, “You know what? I’m not going to waste my time anymore. You’re not worthy of my attention or my questions,” he told Hegseth. “You’re an embarrassment to this country, you’re unfit to lead, and there’s been bipartisan members of Congress that have called for your resignation.”

“You should just get the hell out and let somebody competently lead this department.”

Carbajal to Hegseth: You're an embarrassment to this country. You're unfit to lead…You should just get the hell out and let somebody competently lead this department.

pic.twitter.com/ixAvfplhip — Acyn (@Acyn) June 12, 2025

Thursday morning’s heated exchange between Carbajal and Hegseth was soon eclipsed, however, by an even more shocking spectacle when federal agents forcibly removed U.S. Senator Alex Padilla from a Homeland Security press conference in L.A., pushing him to the ground and handcuffing him. Padilla was released soon after. The incident was widely criticized by California Democrats, including Carbajal.

“Senator Padilla went to Secretary [Kristi] Noem’s open press conference and was violently assaulted for asking questions on behalf of his constituents,” Carbajal wrote in a post on social media on Thursday. “This is beyond unacceptable and DHS must be held accountable.”

[Update: June 12, 2025, 7:23pm] A federal judge has said that President Trump’s calling up the California National Guard was “illegal” in issuing a temporary restraining order, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on June 12. Control of the guard reverts to Governor Gavin Newsom at noon on Friday, June 13. The Trump administration has filed an appeal.

Bonta stated that this is not the end of the lawsuit, which still must determine if the president acted legally or not.

During a press conference, Bonta explained that Trump relied on a law based on rebellion and threat of foreign invasion, pointing out that neither existed this week; the Los Angeles protests were “only inflamed” by the arrival of the troops. Bonta noted that a number of retired military brass had supported the state’s lawsuit in an amicus brief filed on the unlawful deployment. “This is far from the end of the road,” Bonta said, adding that protests must be lawful and peaceful.

While taking questions from reporters, Bonta described the Trump administration’s MO to be the taking of unlawful actions “because they like the power it gives them. They’ll say there’s a rebellion or an invasion or an insurrection because it triggers more executive authority. That’s really the end goal for them.”

The temporary restraining order does not address the movement of Marines from Camp Pendleton to Los Angeles.